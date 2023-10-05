'Slayers: A Buffyverse Story' Premieres Exclusively on Audible October 12

Slayers: A Buffyverse Story, the first ever audio original set in the ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ universe, is set to premiere October 12, 2023, The nine-episode audio original was written by original cast member Amber Benson alongside writer Christopher Golden, and directed by Benson, Golden, and Kc Wayland.

Twenty years after the series finale of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, the supernatural drama will reunite original series stars James Marsters, Charisma Carpenter, Anthony Head, Juliet Landau, Emma Caulfield Ford, Amber Benson, James Charles Leary, Danny Strong along with fresh faces such as Laya DeLeon Hayes. The audio original brings fans a fresh story and a new world, filled with horror, heart, humor, and surprises at every turn.

The upcoming scripted audio original picks up 10 years after the events of the final episode of ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer.’ Since then, Spike (James Marsters) has gone deep undercover in Los Angeles, convincing the forces of darkness that he’s back to his evil ways. When his cover is compromised by sixteen-year-old Indira Nunnally (Laya DeLeon Hayes), Spike finds himself on baby-slayer-sitting duty once more.

While he attempts to track down a watcher for his eager new protégé, their paths collide with the veteran Slayer of a parallel reality where Buffy Summers never existed...a reality where Cordelia Chase (Charisma Carpenter) is the one-and-only Slayer. She needs Spike’s help with a classic big bad terrorizing her world…his old flame, Drusilla (Juliet Landau).