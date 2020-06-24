Sky and AMC Announce Season Two Greenlight of GANGS OF LONDON

Sky and AMC today announced the season two pickup of the hit series Gangs of London produced by Pulse Films in association with SISTER for Sky Studios. AMC is on board as co-producer for season two. Gangs of London's critically acclaimed first season was a huge success in the UK as it took audiences on an immersive journey into the hidden heart of the capital and became the biggest original drama launch on Sky Atlantic of the past five years. The 10-episode first season of the action-packed thriller will debut on AMC this fall for US audiences and is also scheduled to air on Sky in Germany and Italy this summer.

Set in the heart of one of the world's most dynamic and multicultural cities, Gangs of London tells the story of a city being torn apart by the turbulent power struggles of the international gangs that control it and the sudden power vacuum that's created when THE HEAD of London's most powerful crime family is assassinated. The series stars a multi-talented ensemble cast including Joe Cole (Peaky Blinders, Pure, Black Mirror), Sope Dirisu (Humans), Colm Meaney (Star Trek, Hell on Wheels, Layer Cake), Lucian Msamati (His Dark Materials, Black Earth Rising, Kiri), Michelle Fairley (Game of Thrones, Suits) Paapa Essiedu (Press, Kiri) and Pippa Bennett-Warner (MatherFatherSon, Harlots, Sick Note).

For 20 years, Finn Wallace (Meaney) was the most powerful criminal in London. Billions of pounds flowed through his organization each year. But now he's dead - and nobody knows who ordered the hit. With rivals everywhere, it's up to the impulsive Sean Wallace (Cole), with the help of the Dumani family headed by Ed Dumani (Msamati), to take his father's place. If the situation wasn't already dangerous enough, Sean's assumption of power causes ripples in the world of international crime. Perhaps THE ONE man who might be able to help him and be his ally is Elliot Finch (Dirisu), who up until now, has been one of life's losers, a lowlife chancer with a mysterious interest in the Wallace family. But as the wind of fate blows, Elliot finds himself transported to the inner workings of the largest criminal organization in London. It doesn't end with the Wallaces though, there are shadowy higher powers at play.

"Gangs of London is a cinematic thrill ride that set screens ablaze with a stellar cast, elevated drama and epic storylines, and we couldn't be more excited to raise the pulse of our audiences with this explosive crime series," said Dan McDermott, President of Original Programming for AMC and Co-President of AMC Studios. "We're grateful for the opportunity to partner with Sky Studios, Pulse Films and SISTER to continue to push the boundaries on a bold new season of the series."

"Not only is Gangs of London Sky's most binged premiere box-set this year, it's the biggest original drama launch on Sky Atlantic of the past five years. It's dark, dangerous and we are thrilled it is coming back for a second series," said Zai Bennett, Sky UK's Managing Director of Content. "We couldn't be more pleased to welcome AMC to our gang for Series two alongside the teams at Pulse Films, SISTER and Sky Studios. Will the Wallace family rise again, will the Dumanis remain loyal to their new allies and who is Elliot really working for? All these questions and more will be waiting for Sky viewers when Gangs of London returns to screens in 2022."

"The overwhelming reaction and record-breaking success in the UK of the first season of Gangs of London has been phenomenal, and we are thrilled to continue this epic journey with such riveting characters for season two with our amazing cast, crew and partners," said Thomas Benski, CEO & Founder, Pulse Films. "We look forward to teaming up again with our friends at Sky and to welcoming AMC on board as our US broadcast partner. AMC is the perfect home for our show, and we cannot wait for audiences stateside to experience series one this Autumn."

Gangs of London is created by visionary award-winning filmmaker of The Raid film franchise Gareth Evans and his creative partner Matt Flannery. Season two was commissioned by Zai Bennett, Sky UK's Managing Director of Content and Cameron Roach, Director of Drama at Sky Studios, with Gabriel Silver as the Executive Producer for Sky Studios. Thomas Benski and Lucas Ochoa are the executive producers for Pulse Films alongside Jane Featherstone for SISTER.

