Shudder Picks Up Outrageous Horror Movie FRIED BARRY

Shudder, AMC Networks' premium streaming service for horror, thriller and the supernatural, has acquired South African film Fried Barry for release in North America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand on Thursday, May 6. The feature directorial debut from award-winning music video director Ryan Kruger and starring newcomer Gary Green, the genre pushing, acid-washed, sci-fi horror has been praised by critics and embraced by fans around the world.

Fried Barry, a Ryan Kruger thing, follows the story of a drug-addled degenerate who, after yet another bender, gets abducted by aliens. Barry takes a backseat as his alien visitor assumes control of his body and takes it for a joyride through Cape Town. What follows is an onslaught of drugs, sex and violence as Barry's alien tourist enters the weird and wonderful world of humankind. The film is an extension of Kruger's 2017 short by the same name.

Said Craig Engler, general manager of Shudder, "Fried Barry is going to blow people's minds when it hits Shudder. It's a bold, creative film from the delightfully demented yet visionary mind of Ryan Kruger and unlike anything else you'll see this year."

"We had an incredible year on the festival circuit and the fan response has been nothing short of explosive," said director and writer Ryan Kruger. "Fried Barry has achieved this great cult following, and I couldn't think of a better home for its hugely anticipated release other than with Shudder."

Fried Barry world premiered at the 2020 Cinequest Film Festival and went on to screen at celebrated festivals such as the prestigious Sitges International Film Festival, Fantasia International Film Festival, Grimmfest, and Fantaspoa International Fantastic Film Festival, where it was awarded Best Actor.

The film is produced by James C. Williamson and Kruger and executive produced by Nicolai Fuglsig (12 Strong). Williamson shares a story credit with Kruger who serves as both writer and director. The expansive cast is led by Green alongside Bianka Hartenstein, Sean Cameron Michael (Shooter, Blood Drive), Chanelle de Jager (The Widow, Outlander), Joey Cramer (Flight of the Navigator) and Jonathan Pienaar (Blood Diamond, Roots).

Watch the trailer for "Fried Barry" here: