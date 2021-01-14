Showtime to Premiere Second Season of VICE

SHOWTIME announced today that season two of the award-winning documentary series VICE will premiere Sunday, March 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. The season will consist of 15 episodes, eight of which will air weekly on Sundays leading to a midseason finale on April 25. The remaining seven episodes will air this fall. Known for delivering immersive reporting from the frontlines of global conflicts, civil uprisings and more, VICE returns with a new slate of groundbreaking stories from its team of global correspondents, taking on a range of issues from police brutality in Nigeria to the continued shockwaves of President Trump's foreign policy in Iran and Yemen. And in the U.S., VICE will continue its fearless exploration of the racial reckoning underway in the country.

Watch and share a glimpse of season two below.

Each half-hour episode of VICE relentlessly pursues untold stories of social justice, civil rights and identity, tackling complex geopolitical stories from remote parts of the globe. The VICE reporting team includes a diverse group of award-winning journalists, including Isobel Yeung, Gianna Toboni, Alzo Slade, Paola Ramos, Hind Hassan, David Noriega, Krishna Andavolu, and Seb Walker.

Produced by VICE News, Beverly Chase is the executive producer and showrunner for VICE. Craig Thomson is co-executive producer, and Subrata De is the senior executive producer for the series and EVP of VICE News. Jesse Angelo is President of Global News and Entertainment, VICE Media Group.