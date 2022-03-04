Showtime and the Ritz-Carlton Transform Presidential Suites to the First Lady Suites Ahead of New Series Debut

SHOWTIME and The Ritz-Carlton, part of Marriott Bonvoy's extraordinary portfolio of 30 brands, announced TODAY a first-of-its-kind collaboration, reimagining the iconic concept of presidential suites in celebration of the new SHOWTIME anthology drama series THE FIRST LADY.

Beginning in April, select Ritz-Carlton properties will feature presidential suites reimagined as The First Lady Suites, offering members of Marriott's award-winning travel program, Marriott Bonvoy®, as well as the public a unique opportunity to immerse themselves in the worlds of the FIRST LADIES portrayed in the series.

The First Lady Suites will evoke the FDR era at The Ritz-Carlton New York, Central Park; the Ford era at The Ritz-Carlton, Los Angeles; the Obama era at The Ritz-Carlton, Chicago, and the eras of all three at The Ritz-Carlton, Washington, D.C. Each suite will include actual set pieces and props from the production set of THE FIRST LADY such as a bespoke replica of President Franklin Roosevelt's wheelchair, a model building of the Betty Ford Center and a replica of boxing gloves from the Obama era Let's Move! health initiative.

In addition, each hotel will display elegant period costumes worn by the actors in the series and offer First Lady-themed beverages and cocktails in its bars and restaurants. The collaboration will culminate with docent-guided tours of the suites for the public, enhanced by complimentary refreshments that reflect First Ladies' favorite culinary delights, including First Lady-inspired versions of the famous Ritz-Carlton cookies.

Overnight stays in the First Lady Suites will be exclusively available to Marriott Bonvoy members through the Marriott Bonvoy Moments platform. Marriott Bonvoy Moments gives members the chance to use points earned from travel and everyday activities to bid on exclusive VIP access to bucket list experiences. The stays include an opportunity to dine like a First Lady with a private in-suite custom-curated dinner and drinks for two, featuring the First Ladies' favorite recipes.

Later this month, members will also have the opportunity to attend the VIP world premiere of THE FIRST LADY through the Moments platform. The winning bidder will get to watch the premiere from reserved seating in the theater and continue the evening's festivities at an after party.

Bidding opens TODAY on the overnight stays on the Marriott Bonvoy Moments platform. Bidding on the world-premiere Moment will open later this month.

"We are excited to collaborate with The Ritz-Carlton and Marriott Bonvoy to bring to life the world of THE FIRST LADY for hotel guests, Marriott Bonvoy members and the public," said Michael Engleman, CMO, Showtime Networks Inc. "Our longstanding relationship with Marriott International provides guests access to premium SHOWTIME content and this one-of-a-kind experience builds on that tradition to spotlight these remarkable women."

"We are thrilled to work with Showtime to bring these First Lady-inspired suites to life," said Donna McNamara, Vice President and Global Brand Leader for The Ritz-Carlton. "Not only is it an exciting opportunity to pay homage to these extraordinary women, but it offers our guests and Marriott Bonvoy members a truly unique and memorable experience."

Produced by Lionsgate Television, the new SHOWTIME anthology drama series THE FIRST LADY starring Oscar®, Emmy® and Tony winner Viola Davis (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom), as former first lady Michelle Obama, Oscar and Emmy nominee Michelle Pfeiffer (French Exit) as Betty Ford and Emmy and Screen Actors Guild® winner Gillian Anderson (The Crown) as Eleanor Roosevelt premieres on Sunday, April 17 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

THE FIRST LADY is a revelatory reframing of American leadership, told through the lens of the women at the heart of the White House. In the government's East Wing, many of history's most impactful and world-changing decisions have been hidden from view, made by America's charismatic, complex and dynamic First Ladies. The series peels back the curtain on the personal and political lives of three unique, enigmatic women and their families, tracing their journeys to Washington, dipping into their pasts and following them past the White House into their greatest moments.