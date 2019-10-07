Showtime Renews COUPLES THERAPY for Season Two

Today, Showtime announced it has picked up a second season of the acclaimed docu-series COUPLES THERAPY, from Sundance Award winning filmmakers Josh Kriegman, Elyse Steinberg and Eli Despres. The second season will also feature world-class therapist Dr. Orna Guralnik. Described as "raw and delicious" by the The New York Times, "addicting" by GQ and "compulsively watchable" by Jezebel, COUPLES THERAPY has received critical praise from press and viewers alike, and is currently airing on Fridays at 10 p.m. ET/PT. To watch a first look from this week's episode, look below.

COUPLES THERAPY unlocks a hidden world: other people's relationships. Far from reality-show caricatures, this is true documentary filmmaking that brings viewers into the authentic and visceral experience of weekly therapy with four couples. Dr. Guralnik deftly guides the couples through the minefield of honest confrontation with each other and with themselves, revealing the real-life struggles - and extraordinary breakthroughs - typically hidden behind closed doors.

COUPLES THERAPY is produced by Edgeline Films for SHOWTIME. Kriegman, Steinberg and Despres serve as executive producers and directors. Carly Hugo and Matt Parker are producers, and Dan Savage is a consulting producer.

Watch a first look from this week's episode here:





