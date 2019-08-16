Showtime Releases First Two Episodes of ON BECOMING A GOD IN CENTRAL FLORIDA Ahead of Premiere

Today, Showtime released the first two episodes of its new dark comedy series ON BECOMING A GOD IN CENTRAL FLORIDA, starring Emmy® and Golden Globe® nominee Kirsten Dunst (Fargo), online for free sampling. Set in a small Orlando-adjacent town in 1992, the series is a story about the cult of free enterprise and one women's RELENTLESS PURSUIT of the American Dream.

The 10-episode series will officially premiere Sunday, August 25 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on SHOWTIME.

The episodes are also available across multiple cable, satellite, telco and streaming TV provider websites, apps and free on demand channels. Additionally, the episodes are available for free on the Showtime stand-alone service website www.showtime.com.

ON BECOMING A GOD IN CENTRAL FLORIDA follows Krystal Stubbs (Dunst), a minimum-wage water park employee who lies, schemes and cons her way up the ranks of Founders American Merchandise (FAM) - the cultish, flag-waving, multibillion-dollar pyramid scheme that drove her to ruin in the first place, run by the powerful Obie Garbeau II (Ted Levine). Determined to make a better life for herself, Krystal dives deep into FAM and develops a tangled relationship with FAM's most loyal and fanatical follower Cody (Théodore Pellerin), until her business begins to affect those closest to her, including Ernie (Mel Rodriguez), her affable water-park boss, and his FAM-skeptic wife Bets (Beth Ditto).

ON BECOMING A GOD IN CENTRAL FLORIDA is created and executive produced by Robert Funke and Matt Lutsky and produced by Sony's TriStar Television. The series is also executive produced by Smokehouse Pictures' George Clooney (Catch-22) and Grant Heslov (Catch-22), along with Dunst, Charlie McDowell (The One I Love), who also directed the pilot, and Esta Spalding (MASTERS OF SEX), who also serves as showrunner. Sarah Shepard also serves as executive producer. To learn more about the series, visit SHO.COM, follow on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook and join the conversation using #OnBecomingAGod.

