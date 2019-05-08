Showtime Orders Fifth Season Of Powerhouse Drama BILLIONS

SHOWTIME has picked up a fifth season of its hit drama series BILLIONS. Starring Oscar® nominee and Emmy® and Golden Globe® winner Paul Giamatti, and Emmy and Golden Globe winner Damian Lewis, BILLIONS airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT. BILLIONS is currently averaging 4.2 million viewers per week across platforms. The season four finale will air on Sunday, June 9. The announcement was made today by Gary Levine and Jana Winograde, Co-Presidents of Entertainment, Showtime Networks Inc.

"BILLIONS' addictive examination of wealth and power is supremely entertaining, smart and surprising," said Levine. "We're loving season four and can't wait to buckle up for the wild ride that Brian and David and their brilliant cast have in store for us in season five."

When everyone is out for revenge, no one is safe. Bobby Axelrod and Chuck Rhoades, former enemies, and Wendy Rhoades (Maggie Siff), the chief counselor to each, have come together to form an uneasy but highly effective alliance, aimed at the eradication of all their rivals, including Grigor Andolov (guest star John Malkovich), Taylor Mason (Asia Kate Dillon), Bryan Connerty (Toby Leonard Moore) and Waylon "Jock" Jeffcoat (guest star Clancy Brown). Ambition and betrayal have long been at the heart of BILLIONS, and this season all the characters find out exactly how high a price they'll have to pay to satisfy those needs. The series also stars David Costabile, Condola Rashad, Kelly AuCoin, Jeffrey DeMunn and Malin Akerman, along with new guest stars Samantha Mathis, Kevin Pollak, Jade Eshete and Nina Arianda.

BILLIONS is created and executive produced by showrunners Brian Koppelman and David Levien. The series was also created by Andrew Ross Sorkin. For more information about BILLIONS, visit SHO.com , follow on Twitter Instagram and Facebook , and join the conversation using #Billions.

SHOWTIME is currently available to subscribers via cable, DBS, and telco providers, and as a stand-alone streaming service through Amazon, Apple®, Google, LG Smart TVs, Oculus Go, Roku®, Samsung Smart TVs and Xbox One. Consumers can also subscribe to Showtime via Amazon's Prime Video Channels, DIRECTV Now, FuboTV, Hulu, Sling TV, Sony PlayStation™ Vue, and Youtube TV or directly at www.showtime.com

