Showtime Documentary Films to Partner on Sinéad O'Connor Doc NOTHING COMPARES

SHOWTIME Documentary Films announced TODAY that it has acquired worldwide rights to Nothing Compares directed by Kathryn Ferguson (Taking the Waters, Space to Be).

Nothing Compares charts Sinéad OʼConnorʼs phenomenal rise to worldwide fame and examines how she used her voice at the height of her stardom before her iconoclastic personality led to her exile from the pop mainstream. Focusing on Sinéad's prophetic words and deeds from 1987 to 1993, the film presents an authored, richly cinematic portrait of this fearless trailblazer through a contemporary feminist lens.

Nothing Compares, Ferguson's documentary feature directorial debut, was an official selection in the World Cinema Documentary Competition at the Sundance Film Festival last week. SHOWTIME is planning a theatrical release later this year in the U.S., UK and Ireland ahead of the SHOWTIME premiere in the U.S., and its international partner streaming platforms later this year. The announcement was made by Vinnie Malhotra, Executive Vice President, Nonfiction Programming, Showtime Networks Inc.

The archive-led documentary features era-defining music videos and concert performances alongside previously unseen footage from this period. The film is underpinned by a new interview with Sinéad herself, in which she reflects on events in her own words, and from a present-day perspective. Intimate first-hand contributor interviews add to the tapestry with additional insights from contemporary artists, musicians and social commentators introducing broader themes of Irish history, politics and global activism, all the while reflecting on Sinéad's artistry, impact and legacy.

"When we began making this documentary four years ago, a key objective was that we would one day be able to share the film with audiences around the world, and to celebrate Sinéad's music and artistry with fans both old and new," said Ferguson. "We're delighted to be partnering with SHOWTIME to achieve that."

Belfast-born Ferguson is an innovative and boundary-pushing director who has focused on short-form work centered on identity, gender politics and community. Ferguson's short documentary Taking the Waters premiered at Sheffield DocFest in 2018 and in 2021 she directed the short documentary Space to Be for The Guardian's highly acclaimed documentary film series.

The film is produced by Eleanor Emptage and Michael Mallie for Tara Films (UK) and Ard Mhacha Productions (Ireland), and presented by Field of Vision. Executive producers are Charlotte Cook, Lesley McKimm, Lucy Pullin, John Reynolds and Lisa Marie Russo. The film was supported by Screen Ireland, the BFI Doc Society Fund, IE:Entertainment and Northern Ireland Screen. Submarine represented the film for worldwide sales, and negotiated the deal with SHOWTIME.