Showtime Documentary Films Announces COUPLES THERAPY: THE COVID SPECIAL

SHOWTIME Documentary Films announced today an original COUPLES THERAPY special will air on Sunday, December 13 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. The one-hour documentary, entitled COUPLES THERAPY: THE COVID SPECIAL, features renowned therapist Dr. Orna Guralnik as she and her patients grapple with the realities of the COVID-19 shutdown and its impact on their lives and relationships. The critically acclaimed docu-series COUPLES THERAPY, which allows viewers an authentic and visceral look at weekly sessions, will return for a second season in 2021.

When stay-at-home orders hit New York in March of this year, Dr. Guralnik was deep in therapy with many couples in crisis. Suddenly, these couples found themselves facing a radical new reality - they were literally trapped together, during a time of global, cultural and political unrest. COUPLES THERAPY: THE COVID SPECIAL follows the couples' struggles through remote therapy sessions, as they push Dr. Guralnik to the limits of her insight and skill. Some couples are forced into conflict they can no longer avoid; some rise above to discover renewed love and connection. All emerge with their relationships profoundly changed.

COUPLES THERAPY: THE COVID SPECIAL is produced by Edgeline Films for SHOWTIME. Kim Roberts will direct the special, with Josh Kriegman, Elyse Steinberg and Eli Despres serving as executive producers. Maya Seidler and Matt Parker are producers.

