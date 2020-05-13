Showtime Announces Premiere Dates for THE GO-GO'S, LOVE FRAUD and BELUSHI

Today Showtime announced the premiere dates for the non-fiction programs THE GO-GO'S, LOVE FRAUD and BELUSHI.

THE GO-GO'S will premiere Saturday, August 1 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Director Allison Ellwood's documentary feature, which premiered at Sundance earlier this year, chronicles the first all-female band to play its own instruments, write its own songs and soar to No. 1 on the album charts. The Go-Go's made history. Featuring candid testimonies, Ellwood's film charts the meteoric rise to fame of a band born of the L.A. punk scene that not only captured but created a zeitgeist.

LOVE FRAUD will premiere on Sunday, August 30 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Directors Heidi Ewing and Rachel Grady's four-part series follows a con-man on the run and the dynamic women determined to put him behind bars, and takes viewers on a bizarre, engrossing ride through the twisted mind of a criminal and the chaos he leaves in his wake.

BELUSHI will premiere Sunday, September 27 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Using previously unheard audiotapes recorded shortly after John Belushi's death, director R.J. Cutler's documentary feature examines the too-short life of the once-in-a-generation talent who captured the hearts and funny bones of devoted audiences.





