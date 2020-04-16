Showtime Announces Premiere Date for THE LONGEST WAR

THE LONGEST WAR, from Emmy®-winning director Greg Barker (Manhunt: The INSIDE STORY of THE HUNT for Bin Laden) and Alex Gansa and Howard Gordon, the executive producers of the Emmy® and Peabody-winning series HOMELAND, examines the complexities of America's involvement in Afghanistan since 9/11, now the longest war in US history. The feature-length documentary premieres at Sunday, April 19 at 10 PM ET/PT on SHOWTIME, immediately following the penultimate episode of HOMELAND.

Watch the trailer below!

As a companion piece to the final season of HOMELAND, which is set in contemporary Afghanistan where Claire Danes' iconic CIA officer Carrie Mathison struggles to save a peace deal with the Taliban, THE LONGEST WAR will unpack the CIA's long and morally complicated history in the country from the 1980s to the present through compelling, first-hand accounts of CIA officers and other U.S. key officials. Among the extraordinary subjects featured is former CIA targeter Lisa Maddox, a field officer in Afghanistan who joined the intelligence community after witnessing the 9/11 attack on the Pentagon and now questions the effectiveness of America's longest war.

THE LONGEST WAR was produced for Showtime by executive producers Gansa and Gordon, along with Barker and Diane Becker. Peter Bergen and Tresha Mabile serve as producers





