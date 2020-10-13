Showtime Announces Premiere Date for Final Season of SHAMELESS

Sunday, December 6 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

SHOWTIME has announced the 11th and final season of its hit comedy series SHAMELESS will premiere Sunday, December 6 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. SHAMELESS, which originally premiered in the winter of 2011, ranks as the network's No. 1 comedy and its longest-running series, and has the youngest-skewing audience of any Showtime series. Season 10 of SHAMELESS aired its finale on January 26 and averaged 5.7 million weekly viewers across platforms.

The final season of SHAMELESS finds the Gallagher family and the SOUTH SIDE at a crossroads, with changes caused by the COVID pandemic, gentrification and aging to reconcile. As Frank (William H. Macy) confronts his own mortality and family ties in his alcoholic and drug induced twilight years, Lip (Jeremy Allen White) struggles with the prospect of becoming the family's new patriarch. Newlyweds Ian (Cameron Monaghan) and Mickey (Noel Fisher) are figuring out the rules and responsibilities of being in a committed relationship while Deb (Emma Kenney) embraces her individuality and single motherhood. Carl (Ethan Cutkosky) finds an unlikely new career in law enforcement and Kevin (Steve Howey) and V (Shanola Hampton) struggle to decide whether a hard life on the SOUTH SIDE is worth fighting for.

SHAMELESS stars Oscar® nominee and Emmy® and SAG Award® winner William H. Macy, Jeremy Allen White, Ethan Cutkosky, Shanola Hampton, Steve Howey, Emma Kenney, Cameron Monaghan, Christian Isaiah, Noel Fisher and Kate Miner. Created by Paul Abbott, the series is produced by Bonanza Productions in association with John Wells Productions and Warner Bros. Television. Developed for American television by John Wells, the series is executive produced by Wells, Nancy M. Pimental, Joe Lawson, Iain MacDonald and Michael Hissrich.

SHOWTIME is currently available to subscribers via cable, DBS, and telco providers, and as a stand-alone streaming service through Amazon, Apple®, Google, LG Smart TVs, Oculus Go, Roku®, Samsung Smart TVs, Xbox One and PlayStation®4. Consumers can also subscribe to Showtime via Amazon's Prime Video Channels, Apple TV Channels, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, Hulu, The Roku Channel, Sling TV and Youtube TV or directly at http://www.showtime.com

Photo Credit: Showtime

