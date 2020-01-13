Showrunner Gary Levine Says RAY DONOVAN is Near the End

Deadline reports that showrunner Gary Levine said that "Ray Donovan" is "nearing the end of its run."

A decision is expected to be made in the coming weeks, but it's assumed that the Liev Schreiber vehicle will return for an eighth and final season.

"I think RAY DONOVAN is nearing the end of its run. We always talked about seven or eight seasons. Nothing has been decided yet but it's fair to say it is nearing the end," Levine said.

On this season of "Ray Donovan," Donovan comes as close as he's ever done to things collapsing around him. He has been working to be the man his family needs him to be. While he makes progress with Dr. Amiot (Alan Alda), there are dangers from the past that require the RAY DONOVAN of old. Between NYC Mayor Ed Feratti (Zach Grenier), an unrelenting NYPD officer hunting for the truth and clients old and new, Ray struggles to find the balance between fixing for clients and fixing himself. And when Feratti's corruption brings a piece of Mickey's past (Jon Voight) back to New York, Ray is forced to seek answers to long-buried questions. Meanwhile, Bunchy (Dash Mihok), hoping for a fresh start, bunks in Ray's apartment and works stocking shelves at a pharmacy. Terry (Eddie Marsan) is offered a new, unconventional healing opportunity. Daryll (Pooch Hall) struggles to figure out where he fits into the Donovan clan. Bridget (Kerris Dorsey) and Smitty (Graham Rogers) face the realities of married life.

