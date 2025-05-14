Shout! TV's DOUBLE TAKE to Dive Into Hollywood Action & Stunts in New Marathon

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Shout! TV’s new original series Double Take, featuring celebrity guests hosting and curating themed double features, will return with an episode hosted by writer/director/producer and Fat Man Beyond podcast host Marc Bernardin.

Bernardin will host a double feature of The Stunt Man and JCVD in celebration of Hollywood action and stunt work, featuring exclusive intros as he shares his connection to the films and how they influenced Hollywood. The marathon will stream on Shout! TV and Shout! Movies beginning at 8PM ET / 5PM PT on May 23rd. Watch a sneak peek below.

Double Take can be viewed on the brand new FAST Channel Shout! Movies as well as on Shout! TV, including Shout! TV app on Android, Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV; and the following digital streaming platforms – Samsung TV Plus, Local Now, Plex, Sling Freestream, Fawesome, LG Channels, available on LG Smart TVs, Fubo, Xumo Play, and LiveTVx, available on Google devices.

Shout! Movies, the latest FAST channel from Shout! TV, features a diverse collection of award-winners, blockbusters, fan-favorites and more. Tune in for the ultimate movie experience, with a celebrated marquee including Nicolas Cage, Mandy Moore, John Woo, David Bowie, Gwyneth Paltrow, John Wayne, Saoirse Ronan, Ryan Gosling, Al Pacino, Keanu Reeves, Jodie Foster, Bruno Ganz, Patrick Swayze, Gerard Butler, Ashton Kutcher, Bruce Willis, Jake Gyllenhaal and so many more. Shout! Movies is available on Vizio, Amazon Freevee, Plex, Xumo Play and Future Today’s Fawesome.

