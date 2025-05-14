 tracking pixel
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Shout! TV's DOUBLE TAKE to Dive Into Hollywood Action & Stunts in New Marathon

The marathon will stream on Shout! TV and Shout! Movies beginning at 8PM ET / 5PM PT on May 23rd.

By: May. 14, 2025
Shout! TV's DOUBLE TAKE to Dive Into Hollywood Action & Stunts in New Marathon Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Shout! TV’s new original series Double Take, featuring celebrity guests hosting and curating themed double features, will return with an episode hosted by writer/director/producer and Fat Man Beyond podcast host Marc Bernardin.

Bernardin will host a double feature of The Stunt Man and JCVD in celebration of Hollywood action and stunt work, featuring exclusive intros as he shares his connection to the films and how they influenced Hollywood. The marathon will stream on Shout! TV and Shout! Movies beginning at 8PM ET / 5PM PT on May 23rd. Watch a sneak peek below.

Double Take can be viewed on the brand new FAST Channel Shout! Movies as well as on Shout! TV, including Shout! TV app on AndroidApple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV; and the following digital streaming platforms – Samsung TV PlusLocal NowPlexSling FreestreamFawesomeLG Channels, available on LG Smart TVs, FuboXumo Play, and LiveTVx, available on Google devices. 

Shout! Movies, the latest FAST channel from Shout! TV, features a diverse collection of award-winners, blockbusters, fan-favorites and more. Tune in for the ultimate movie experience, with a celebrated marquee including Nicolas Cage, Mandy Moore, John Woo, David Bowie, Gwyneth Paltrow, John Wayne, Saoirse Ronan, Ryan Gosling, Al Pacino, Keanu Reeves, Jodie Foster, Bruno Ganz, Patrick Swayze, Gerard Butler, Ashton Kutcher, Bruce Willis, Jake Gyllenhaal and so many more. Shout! Movies is available on VizioAmazon FreeveePlexXumo Play and Future Today’s Fawesome.

Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.

TFCA Image

Best Revival of a Play - Live Standings

Romeo + Juliet - 39%
Yellow Face - 16%
Our Town - 14%
Vote Now!

Videos