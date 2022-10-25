Sheryl Lee Ralph, Taraji P. Henson & More Appear in Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4

Prime Video released the teaser for Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4, revealing an all-star lineup of musicians, models, actors, and dancers wearing the latest Savage X Fenty collection from music and fashion icon Rihanna.

Rihanna posted the official teaser via her social handles, and the video can be viewed below.

Now in its fourth consecutive year, the extraordinary fashion experience continues to challenge tradition and break boundaries. The trailblazing event is raising the bar yet again with a new all-star lineup of models, actors, some of the biggest names in music, and more, debuting the latest Savage X Fenty styles.

Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 will feature performances by global musical artists including Anitta, Burna Boy, Don Toliver, and Maxwell, and special appearances from Ángela Aguilar, Avani Gregg, Bella Poarch, Cara Delevingne, Damson Idris, Irina Shayk, Joan Smalls, Kornbread, Lara Stone, Lilly Singh, Marsai Martin, Precious Lee, Rickey Thompson, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Simu Liu, Taraji P. Henson, Taylour Paige, Winston Duke, Zach Miko, and many more.

A seductive fashion fever dream, this year's show blends Emmy award-winning choreography, style, and music with the hypnotic essence of nocturnal nature. Featuring a star-studded cast all wearing the newest Savage X Fenty looks, the show is an un-missable visual feast.

Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 will stream exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide beginning November 9.

With the release of Vol. 4, the last Savage X Fenty collection will be available to shop in the Amazon Fashion store and at Savage X Fenty on November 9. An homage to self-expression and personal empowerment, Rihanna's latest collection features disparate textures, unexpected detailing, and unconventional proportions that come together seamlessly to create a boundary-bending Xperience for everyBODY. Offering bra sizes ranging from 30-46 in bands and A-H in cups (up to 46DDD/42H), and underwear, sleepwear, and loungewear ranging from XS-4X/XS-xxXL.

Savage X Fenty embodies fearlessness, confidence, and inclusivity. With a team assembled from the industry's elite, the label has disrupted and redefined the marketplace with its accessible price points, extensive assortment of styles made for everyBODY, and unique approach that celebrates individuality.

"We want to make people look good and feel good," explains Rihanna, who approaches Savage X Fenty with the same mentality she does all her projects-to make something new and fresh that everyone can relate to and feel confident in.

"We want you to feel sexy and have fun doing it." From everyday essentials, men's underwear, and sleepwear, to elevated loungewear and more provocative pieces-Savage X Fenty has something for every mood, every vibe and everyBODY. Offering bra sizes ranging from 30-46 in bands and A-H in cups (up to 46DDD/42H), and underwear, sleepwear and loungewear ranging from XS-4X/XS-xxXL, Savage X Fenty is available for purchase at www.SavageX.com and its retail stores.

Watch the teaser trailer here: