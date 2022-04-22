Shawn Mendes to Co-Host THE TONIGHT SHOW With Jimmy Fallon Next Friday

Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes will take on added duties Friday, April 29 when he becomes co-host for a special edition of NBC's "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon." To kick off the night, Mendes and Fallon will together deliver the evening's monologue.

Mendes will sit down with Fallon to chat up his upcoming tour prior to the pair interviewing Jesse Tyler Ferguson. Mendes will close out the show with a live performance of his newest single, "When You're Gone."

While it's his first time co-hosting, the occasion will mark Mendes' ninth appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon." In addition to performing as a guest over many years, the singer-songwriter has participated in popular bits such as "Slay It, DON'T Spray It" and "Classroom Instruments."

Previous celebrities who have shared co-hosting duties with Fallon on TV's longest-running talk show include Grammy-winning rapper Cardi B, comedy great Kevin Hart and rock legend Dave Grohl.

Taped in front of a live studio audience from Studio 6B at 30 Rockefeller Center in New York City, "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" airs Mondays through Fridays from 11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET/PT on NBC and is available on demand on Peacock.

PHOTO CREDIT: ANDREW LIPOVSKY/NBC