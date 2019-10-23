Seth Meyers to Make His Netflix Comedy Special Debut on November 5

Article Pixel Oct. 23, 2019  

Late Night host, Seth Meyers, steps out from behind his desk and onto the stage at the Pantages Theater in Minneapolis to explain to his fans that you can love a lobby baby as much as a hospital baby...in time.

In his Netflix comedy-special debut, Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby, Meyers touches upon family, fatherhood, and why you should never take your girlfriend to Paris for her birthday.

Watch Seth Introduce his New Stand-Up Action Figure below!

Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby will launch globally on November 5, 2019.

