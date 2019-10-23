Seth Meyers to Make His Netflix Comedy Special Debut on November 5

Late Night host, Seth Meyers, steps out from behind his desk and onto the stage at the Pantages Theater in Minneapolis to explain to his fans that you can love a lobby baby as much as a hospital baby...in time.

In his Netflix comedy-special debut, Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby, Meyers touches upon family, fatherhood, and why you should never take your girlfriend to Paris for her birthday.

Watch Seth Introduce his New Stand-Up Action Figure below!

Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby will launch globally on November 5, 2019.





Related Articles View More TV Stories