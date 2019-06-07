Series Premiere OfÂ CITY ON A HILL Available Now on Showtime

SHOWTIME has released the series premiere of its new drama CITY ON A HILL early for free online sampling, on streaming platforms and on demand. The series stars Golden Globe' winner and Emmy' nominee Kevin Bacon (The Following) and Screen Actors Guild' Award winner Aldis Hodge (Underground). CITY ON A HILL is created and executive produced by Chuck MacLean (Boston Strangler). Multiple Emmy winner Tom Fontana (Homicide: Life on the Street) serves as showrunner and executive producer. The premiere episode is available for free now on YouTube , Facebook and SHO.com . The 10-episode series will officially premiere next Sunday, June 16 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on SHOWTIME.

The episode is also available across multiple television and streaming providers' devices, websites, applications and authenticated online services and their free On Demand channels. In addition, the season premiere is available for free on the Showtime stand-alone service's website www.showtime.com .

Set in early '90s Boston, where racism is endemic and crime is widespread, the series follows an unlikely alliance between FBI agent Jackie Rohr (Kevin Bacon) and Assistant District Attorney Decourcy Ward (Aldis Hodge). Produced by SHOWTIME, CITY ON A HILL also stars Jonathan Tucker (Kingdom), Mark O'Brien (Halt and Catch Fire), Lauren E. Banks (Instinct), Amanda Clayton (Tyler Perry's If Loving You Is Wrong), Tony' Award nominee Jere Shea (Passion), Kevin Chapman (Brotherhood) and Jill Hennessy (Crossing Jordan).

In addition to McLean and Fontana, CITY ON A HILL is executive produced by Academy Award ' winner Ben Affleck, Academy Award winner Matt Damon, Emmy nominee Jennifer Todd (Jason Bourne, Memento), Michael Cuesta (HOMELAND), Barry Levinson (Rain Man) and consulting producer James Mangold (Logan, Walk The Line). MacLean wrote the pilot and Cuesta directed it. Bacon and Jorge Zamacona serve as co-executive producers. To learn more about CITY ON A HILL, follow on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram and join the conversation using #CityOnAHill.

SHOWTIME is currently available to subscribers via cable, DBS, and telco providers, and as a stand-alone streaming service through Amazon, Apple', Google, LG Smart TVs, Oculus Go, Roku', Samsung Smart TVs and Xbox One. Consumers can also subscribe to Showtime via Amazon's Prime Video Channels, Apple TV Channels, DIRECTV Now, FuboTV, Hulu, The Roku Channel, Sling TV, Sony PlayStation? Vue, and Youtube TV or directly at www.showtime.com .





