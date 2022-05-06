Selena Gomez to Make SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Hosting Debut

"Saturday Night Live" returns May 7 with second-time host Benedict Cumberbatch and fifth-time musical guest Arcade Fire. The Academy Award-nominated actor stars in Marvel Studios' "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," now in theaters. The Grammy Award-winning band's eagerly anticipated album, "WE," is out today.

Selena Gomez will make her "SNL" hosting debut on May 14. The multihyphenate stars in season two of Hulu's hit series "Only Murders in the Building," premiering June 28.

Post Malone will perform as musical guest for the first time on May 14. The Grammy-nominated artist's highly anticipated new album, "Twelve Carat Toothache," is set to be released June 3.

"SNL" will conclude its 47th season on May 21with guests to be announced.

In addition to the live broadcast on NBC, "SNL" will stream the remainder of the season live on Peacock (11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT). Stream every season of "SNL" now on Peacock.

"Saturday Night Live" is produced in association with Broadway Video. The creator and executive producer is Lorne Michaels.

"SNL" was the #1 entertainment program last season in the 18-49 demo and won eight Emmy Awards in 2021, including Outstanding Variety Sketch Series.