Second Couple Sent Home On DANCING WITH THE STARS Season 35
The results followed a themed episode spotlighting the competition's women.
GOOD MORNING AMERICA delivered the latest results from DANCING WITH THE STARS season 35, reporting that a second couple has been eliminated from the competition. The recap followed a themed installment billed as night two of the season, during which the show's female stars took over the ballroom before another pair was sent packing.
The elimination news arrives just one week after the competition's opening results, when ABC News correspondent Sam Champion walked GOOD MORNING AMERICA viewers through the season's first couple to be voted off. That earlier segment came after correspondent Cameron Mathison had already taken cameras behind the scenes to show the celebrities and their professional partners preparing for the premiere, giving audiences a sense of the rehearsal work driving each week's performances.
With two couples now eliminated in as many rounds, the competition continues to narrow as the season progresses. GOOD MORNING AMERICA has been tracking the results closely each week, giving viewers who miss the live broadcast a quick catch-up on who advanced and who did not.
For more on how the season's first elimination played out, read GOOD MORNING AMERICA's earlier recap of DANCING WITH THE STARS season 35.
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