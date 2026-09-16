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Sam Champion Breaks Down DANCING WITH THE STARS' First Season 35 Elimination

The recap followed the ballroom competition's season 35 premiere and early rehearsal buildup.

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The first couple has been eliminated from DANCING WITH THE STARS season 35, and ABC News' Sam Champion walked GOOD MORNING AMERICA viewers through how the competition's opening elimination unfolded.

Champion, an ABC News correspondent, delivered the recap as part of the morning show's ongoing coverage of the ballroom competition series. His segment focused on distilling the results of the show's first live vote into the key details viewers needed after missing the broadcast.

The elimination comes on the heels of extensive preparation covered elsewhere on GOOD MORNING AMERICA, where correspondent Cameron Mathison had earlier taken cameras behind the scenes as season 35's celebrities and their professional partners readied for the premiere. That backstage look at premiere prep showed the rehearsal work leading up to opening night, setting the stage for the competition now playing out week to week.

Champion's recap gave audiences a condensed rundown of the results, mirroring the kind of morning-after breakdown he has provided for other major television events, keeping GOOD MORNING AMERICA viewers current on the season's early stakes.

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