Sam Champion Breaks Down DANCING WITH THE STARS' First Season 35 Elimination

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up





The first couple has been eliminated from DANCING WITH THE STARS season 35, and ABC News' Sam Champion walked GOOD MORNING AMERICA viewers through how the competition's opening elimination unfolded.

Champion, an ABC News correspondent, delivered the recap as part of the morning show's ongoing coverage of the ballroom competition series. His segment focused on distilling the results of the show's first live vote into the key details viewers needed after missing the broadcast.

The elimination comes on the heels of extensive preparation covered elsewhere on GOOD MORNING AMERICA, where correspondent Cameron Mathison had earlier taken cameras behind the scenes as season 35's celebrities and their professional partners readied for the premiere. That backstage look at premiere prep showed the rehearsal work leading up to opening night, setting the stage for the competition now playing out week to week.

Champion's recap gave audiences a condensed rundown of the results, mirroring the kind of morning-after breakdown he has provided for other major television events, keeping GOOD MORNING AMERICA viewers current on the season's early stakes.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 45 Days 12 Hrs 58 Min 20 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more TV Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more... Email Text Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link