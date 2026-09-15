GMA Takes Viewers Backstage For DANCING WITH THE STARS Season 35 Premiere Prep

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GOOD MORNING AMERICA gave viewers a look inside the preparations for DANCING WITH THE STARS' upcoming season, with correspondent Cameron Mathison guiding the segment as celebrities and their professional partners readied for the season 35 premiere.

Mathison took cameras behind the scenes to capture the final stretch of preparation before the new season's launch, offering a glimpse of the rehearsal process that leads up to opening night on the long-running dance competition series.

The segment focused on the buildup to the premiere itself, spotlighting the work happening away from the ballroom floor as competitors finalize routines with their partners in the days before cameras roll for season 35.

The behind-the-scenes access underscored how much preparation goes into the show's opening broadcast, with the celebrity and pro pairings shown fine-tuning performances just ahead of their debut on air.

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