Julia Stiles, Jenna Dewan Join DANCING WITH THE STARS Season 35 Cast Reveal

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Julia Stiles and Jenna Dewan were among the names unveiled as the full celebrity lineup for DANCING WITH THE STARS season 35 was announced live on GOOD MORNING AMERICA, pairing each star with a professional partner ahead of the season's return to the ballroom. The reveal gave the new cast their first moment in the spotlight together, marking the official start of the promotional push toward the premiere.

In the first clip, the newly announced cast spoke out live on GMA about their earliest experiences learning the choreography, offering a glimpse of the nerves and excitement that come before stepping onto the ballroom floor for the first time. The stars addressed what it has been like adjusting to the demands of the competition just as rehearsals get underway.

The second clip captured the moment the full roster, including Stiles and Dewan, was revealed alongside their assigned pro partners, giving fans their first complete look at who will be competing this season and who they will be dancing with each week.

Additional footage showed the show's professional dancers welcoming season 35 with a live performance staged at Edge NYC, using the Hudson Yards observation deck as a backdrop to kick off the new season with a public display of the routines and energy audiences can expect once competition begins.

The cast reveal follows a separate round of GMA appearances in which the show's judges previewed what is ahead for the new season. As detailed in a prior BroadwayWorld report, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, Derek Hough, Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro joined the program to discuss expectations for season 35, setting the stage for the newly announced cast now preparing to take the floor.

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