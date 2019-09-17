Season Two of WILD ARCHAEOLOGY Airs Starting Sept. 25!

Award wining television series Wild Archaeology returns for an action packed second season on September 25th (Dakota language premiere) and October 8th (English language premiere) on APTN. With something for the whole family, this adventurous, upbeat and educational show features a forensic investigation style, shifting through CGI and state of the art animation to bring 14,000 years of human inhabitation vividly to life from an indigenous point of view.

Guided by Squamish archaeologist Dr. Rudy Reimer - explorer, mountaineer, tenured professor and storyteller - accompanied by fun loving co-hosts Jenifer Brousseau (Anishinaabe/Cree, Serpent River First Nation) and Jacob Pratt (Dakota/Anishinaabe, Cote First Nation), Wild Archaeology takes viewers on an adventure from the beautiful coastal inlets of British Columbia, across plains, mountains and waterways to the tundra of the far north. Along the way, they discover the only defensive site in shíshálh territory, investigate an anthropogenic island intentionally engineered by the ancestors of the Lake Babine Nation, and visit the site where Jacob's heroes once camped, overlooking the valley where Sitting Bull sought refuge after the Battle of the Little Bighorn. After braving the Saint Lawrence rapids and dancing the Echoes of a Proud Nation Pow Wow in Kahnawà:ke, our intrepid explorers make their way to the far north and the tiny remote island of Qaummaarviit for an Inuit-led whalebone house excavation. Highlighting cultural revitalization in action, we witness the first bowhead whale hunt in half a century and drum with Inuit elders from across the arctic, reclaiming songs banned for generations during colonialism.

In addition to broadcast television, Wild Archaeology features an accompanying digital media site www.wildarchaeology.com that transforms viewers into active participants with interactive content including 360-degree videos suitable for all major VR platforms. A deeper exploration of the educational and cultural experiences featured within the episodes, the digital media site brings history to life in both English and Dakota.





