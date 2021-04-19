Season Two of DAVE to Premiere June 16 on FXX

FX has set the premiere date for the highly anticipated second season of DAVE, the breakout comedy series that became FX's most-watched comedy series ever in its first season.

The second season will premiere on Wednesday, June 16 at 10 pm ET/PT on FXX and be available to stream the following day on FX on Hulu. The premiere will include the first two episodes, with new episodes available each subsequent week.

DAVE stars Dave Burd as "Dave" (also Co-Creator, Executive Producer and Writer); Taylor Misiak as "Ally;" GaTa as "GaTa;" Andrew Santino as "Mike;" Travis Bennett as "Elz" and Christine Ko as "Emma."

Season two guest stars will include CL, Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Benny Blanco, Kyle Kuzma, Doja Cat, J Balvin, Rae Sremmurd (Swae Lee & Slim Jxmmi), Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Lil Yachty, Lil Nas X, Kevin Hart and more.

Dave knows he's destined for rap superstardom - but at what cost? With the pressure mounting as he records his debut album, he has to decide if he'll sacrifice friendships, love, and his own sense of self in order to make his dream come true. Simultaneously exasperating and inspiring to his friends, Dave vows to leave no stone unturned on his quest to become the next superstar.

DAVE is co-created by Burd and Jeff Schaffer, and executive produced by the pair along with Saladin K. Patterson, Ben Sinclair, Luvh Rakhe, Kevin Hart and Hartbeat Productions, Scooter Braun, Greg Mottola, Marty Bowen, Mike Hertz and SB Projects' James Shin and Scott Manson. The series is produced by FX Productions.

The first season of DAVE is FX's most-watched comedy series ever with an average episodic audience of 9.4 million Total Viewers to-date across linear, VOD and streaming, and that number is growing. Notable fans of season one include LeBron James, Madonna, Olivia Wilde, Nick Kroll, Charlamagne tha God, Bob Odenkirk, Henry Winkler and more.

