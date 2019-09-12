Season Nine of DOC MARTIN to Premiere on Acorn TV

Since its premiere on UK's ITV in September 2004, DOC MARTIN has enjoyed a highly-rated run in its home country and has become one of the most successful British series worldwide -- especially in the U.S. with new fans discovering the series on Acorn TV, public television and on Acorn's DVD and Blu-ray sets. Called an "eccentric comedy full of lovable oddball characters" (Los Angeles Times) and "absolutely bloody hilarious" (London Evening Standard), the series marks its 15th anniversary with its first new episodes in two years -- starting Thursday, September 26, each of the eight new episodes of DOC MARTIN Series 9 will premiere weekly exclusively in the U.S., Canada and Mexico on Acorn TV - only a day after they air in the UK for the very first time. Called a "glorious streaming service... an essential must-have" (The Hollywood Reporter), Acorn TV is North America's most popular streamer focused on British and international television from AMC Networks.

BAFTA winner Martin Clunes (Arthur & George, Men Behaving Badly) returns to DOC MARTIN in his rollicking lead performance as Dr. Martin Ellingham, a tactless, self-centered, and uptight doctor - with a phobia of blood -- in the quirky yet charming fictional seaside town of Portwenn in picturesque Cornwall. Clunes had recently enjoyed an acclaimed turn as a London detective in the three-part highly-rated ITV crime drama series Manhunt.

In Series 9, Doc Martin's career is hanging in the balance as the General Medical Council follows up on complaints about his brusque approach to patients. Meanwhile, his wife, Louisa (Caroline Catz, Murder in Suburbia) pursues a new career as a child counselor and is concerned that their son, James Henry (Elliott Blake), is becoming too much like his dad. Returning favorites of series 8 include Dame Eileen Atkins (The Crown, Upstairs, Downstairs, Cranford) as the Doc's formidable Aunt Ruth, Ian McNeice (Doctor Who, Rome) as Bert Large, and Joe Absolom (Hatfields & McCoys) as his son Al.

Series 9 guest stars include Danny Huston (Yellowstone, American Horror Story, Succession), Conleth Hill (Lord Varys in Game of Thrones), Tom Conti (Reuben, Reuben) and the return of Martin Clunes' Men Behaving Badly co-star Caroline Quentin. DOC MARTIN is produced by Philippa Braithwaite of Buffalo Pictures.





Related Articles View More TV Stories