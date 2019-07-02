Season 3 Of THE FEELS Out Now On YouTube

Tim Manley, Naje Lataillade, Camden Elizabeth and Suitcase Productions bring you 30 new short-form episodes of fan-favorite series, The Feels on their Youtube Channel, starring Tim Manley and Sara Ramirez. Full of honest, intimate depictions of everyday life, the new season truly honors its Pride Month release. The Feels has been praised by Teen Vogue, Salon, Huffington Post, New Now Next and others for its nuanced and tender takes on identity, and Season 3 does not disappoint. All 30 episodes were released daily throughout the month of Pride on The Feels' Youtube Channel.



The Feels follows Charlie, a lonely bi guy just trying to figure out what to do with all of these feelings. In Season 3, his story becomes one of many tackling the intersections of identity, relationships, and mental health.



Charlie's relationship with a gay man, Brandon, collapses quickly under the weight of Charlie's inability to reckon with his anxieties. In THE BRAVE House story arc, co-written by Sara Ramirez, a newly cohabitating triad-genderqueer S (Sara Ramirez), transfemme Nina (Ianne Fields Stewart), and masculine-of-center Lenny (Shantira Jackson)-contend with the logistics of polyamory, resurfaced traumas, and the daily realities of life on the borderlines. Ife and K, first-generation childhood friends, decide to honor a decades-old pact to give love a shot given singledom at thirty-five. The Feels asserts the beauty, the difficulty, and the necessity of supporting one another across boundaries of identity and THE PASSAGE of time.

In other episodes, Charlie and Malcolm-two bisexual men-talk in that way you only can with someone who shares your experience. Ife and K, first-generation childhood friends, decide to honor a decades-old pact to give love a shot given singledom at thirty five. And Almonte and Cope, two native New Yorkers, debate the the positive and negative effects of gentrification on their neighborhoods.

Tim Manley (Co-Director, Writer, Charlie): Tim Manley's true stories have been featured on The Moth Radio Hour, HBO's Girls, and on Gimlet Media's Surprisingly Awesome. He is the writer and illustrator of Alice in Tumblr-land, published by Penguin and optioned for TV by 20th Century Fox. Tim is also the storytelling coach for the New York City Department of Education's Showcase Schools program. More at timmanley.com. Twitter: @timtimmanley / Instagram: @timmanleytimmanley



Naje Lataillade (Co-Director, Cinematographer): Naje Lataillade's most recent feature as cinematographer, Victoriana, won Best Director at Cinequest, and Best Narrative Feature and Best Film at the Brooklyn Film Festival. 2009's Modern Slavery won an Amanda Award for Best Documentary. He has been honored with a retrospective of his work at the Lens Politica Film Festival in Helsinki, Finland. Naje was also selected by FADER FILMS as one of fifty international filmmakers paving the way for the future of non-narrative film. More at naje.tv. Instagram: @naje.tv



Camden Elizabeth (Creative Producer) is a NY-based actor-director-producer with film, TV & theater experience in US, Europe & Asia, alike. She started at Comedy Central doing Brand Marketing & Event Production. In 2018, she launched Suitcase Productions: an indie production co., producing branded content (e.g. Casio, Lanfranco & Cordova), music videos (e.g. Cardi B, Pulse Music), web-series, award-winning shorts & film photography series. Camden's Instagram: @camdengaultney / Suitcase Productions' Instagram: @suitcaseprods



Sara Ramirez (Co-Star and Co-Writer of "Brave House" Story Line) Tony Award winner Sara Ramírez made history playing the longest-running LGBTQ+ character on TV, orthopedic surgeon Dr. Callie Torres, for over a decade on ABC's top-rated television drama Grey's Anatomy. In 2017, Ramirez joined CBS's hit drama MADAM SECRETARY as a series regular playing policy advisor Kat Sandoval. For her performance as Lady of the Lake in the Broadway smash-hit Monty Python's Spamalot, she earned both a Tony Award and an Outer Critics Award.



As a voice for equity and inclusion, Sara was awarded the Ally For Equality Award by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation in 2015, and the Trailblazers Award by the New York LGBT Center in 2017. She has also been acknowledged by the City of Los Angeles as a bisexual, biracial Mexican-American activist and artist working across many intersections to advance equality.



In addition to her role as a member of the True Colors United's Board of Directors, Ramírez supports many non-profit and community organizations including, but not limited to: BiNet USA, FAMILIA: Trans Queer Liberation Movement, Transgender Law Center, Anti Violence Project, Bisexual Resource Center, BOP, TransLatin@ Coalition, OLTT, NDLON, Mujerez De Maiz, The National LGBTQ Task Force, and The Los Angeles, San Francisco and San Diego LGBT Centers.

Pictured Clockwise: Adepero Oduye, Almonte, Tim Manley, David J. Cook, Zoe Ko





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You