Season 10 of THE TALK to Premiere September 9

New friends, new TALK! The 10th season of the Daytime Emmy Award-winning talk show THE TALK premieres Monday, Sept. 9 (2:00-3:00 PM, ET; 1:00-2:00 PM, PT/CT) on the CBS Television Network, hosted by Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba and newest host Marie Osmond. The season kicks off with Osbourne unveiling her refreshed look after undergoing her recent facelift. Celebrity guests for the week include former NBA superstar and author Kobe Bryant, singer Paula Abdul, television host Dr. Phil McGraw and actor Sean Hayes.

THE TALK will reveal a fully renovated contemporary set, complete with eight all-new state-of-art LED screens, an audience experience gallery with a space designated for social media designed by Emmy Award-winning visionary designer Jeff Hall.

Also, season 10 debuts "Viewer Appreciation Week" with a series called "Help Me, Hosts!" Each day during premiere week, one of the hosts will team up with a viewer who has a personal story that touched them. The hosts spend a meaningful day with each respective viewer and reunites with them live on THE TALK to share their story.

The excitement continues all week when the audience has a chance to win prizes in a game called "Eyes on the Prize." Over half a million dollars in giveaways will be distributed throughout premiere week.

Premiere week guests and programming for the week of Sept. 9 include:

Monday, Sept. 9

THE TALK season 10 premieres with new host Marie Osmond and Sharon Osbourne's fresh new look! Former NBA superstar and author Kobe Bryant discusses his new book Legacy and the Queen; "Audience Appreciation Week" kicks off with a new series called "Help Me, Hosts!" where Sheryl Underwood gives a long-time waitress a much needed day off (n)

*Tuesday, Sept. 10

"More Talk Tuesday"; "Audience Appreciation Week" continues with a "Help Me, Hosts!" segment where Sharon Osbourne gives an overworked mother a break and babysits her young daughters (n)

Wednesday, Sept. 11

Singer Paula Abdul discusses her Las Vegas residency "Forever Your Girl"; "Audience Appreciation Week" continues with a "Help Me, Hosts!" segment where Eve gives a devoted single mother a makeover with her glam squad (n)

*Thursday, Sept. 12

Television host Dr. Phil McGraw discusses the premiere of his talk show's 18th season; "Audience Appreciation Week" continues with a "Help Me, Hosts!" segment where Carrie Ann Inaba gives a dedicated senior living community director a much deserved day off and takes over her duties for the day (n)

*Friday, Sept. 13

Actor Sean Hayes; "Audience Appreciation Week" continues with a "Help Me, Hosts!" segment where Marie Osmond gives a worthy viewer a special day (n)

CBS' Daytime Emmy Award-winning talk show THE TALK features a panel of well-known entertainment personalities discussing current events, Pop culture, contemporary issues, family, celebrity and trending topics of the day. The daily one-hour series is hosted by Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba and newest host Marie Osmond. The hosts swap stories, challenge each other on issues and engage the studio audience and viewers at home about events in the headlines. The show also features celebrity guest interviews as well as amazing human-interest stories. Ten-time Emmy Award winner John Redmann serves as executive producer and showrunner. Heather Gray is executive producer with co-executive producers Ed Horwitz and Kristin Matthews.





