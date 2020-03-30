Scoop: Upcoming Guests on THE VIEW, 3/30-4/3
Scheduled guests for the week of MARCH 30-APRIL 3 are as follows (subject to change):
Monday, March 30 - ABC News chief White House correspondent Jonathan Karl (author, "Front Row at the Trump Show"); "View Your Deal" with hottest items at affordable prices
Tuesday, March 31 - Kim Kardashian West ("The Justice Project")
Wednesday, April 1 - Day of Hot Topics
Thursday, April 2 - Day of Hot Topics
Friday, April 3 - Day of Hot Topics
