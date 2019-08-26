Scoop: Upcoming Guests on DAILY POP on E!, 8/26-8/30

E! brings fans even more custom content when and where they are watching with the introduction of new live daytime broadcast series, "Daily Pop." Hosted by Pop culture personalities Carissa Culiner, Morgan Stewart and Justin Sylvester, the program delivers fun, insightful and relatable conversations centered around the biggest, most fascinating Pop culture stories of the day. "Daily Pop" airs weekdays at 12p ET/PT on E!.







Monday, August 26 - "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Denise Richards on her new Lifetime movie "The Secret Lives of Cheerleaders"



Tuesday, August 27 - Relationship talk with The Spicy Life's Expert Spicy Mari



Wednesday, August 28 - Christina Milian on her new Netflix film "Falling Inn Love"



Thursday, August 29 - Alison Brie on the new season of "GLOW"



Friday, August 30 - Holistic Nutritionist and Wellness Expert Kelly Leveque debunking health myths



Listings are subject to change.



**Denotes changes or additions.





