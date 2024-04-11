Scoop: FARMER WANTS A WIFE on FOX - Thursday, April 18, 2024

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



As the season finale approaches and after the final solo dates the farmers face a crucial decision: determining who can truly embrace a future in farm life with them, choosing their final two women for the hometown visits and who to send home. While the pressure to find love intensifies, one of the ladies contemplates whether her relationship at the farm is headed in the right direction or if it’s time to travel back home on the all-new “Final Solo Dates” episode of FARMER WANTS A WIFE airing Thursday, April 18 (9:02-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (FWW-210) (TV-PG D)

Farmer Wants a Wife is the most successful dating show in the world, airing in 32 countries and resulted in 180 marriages and 410 children. In a trend that’s been sweeping America, there’s been a migration FROM city-centers to suburban and rural locales, and with that, love follows. Hosted by SUPERSTAR entertainer and Grammy Award winner Jennifer Nettles, this upcoming series follows four hard-working farmers—Ryan Black, Allen Foster, Hunter Grayson and Landon Heaton—in search of real, lasting love. Each farmer hosts a group of single women who leave behind the comfort and convenience of city life for the charms and challenges of country living, as they embark on an adventure that could change the course of their lives forever.

The pursuit of genuine love never looked like this as each farmer and their group of hopeful singles meet and mutually select one another before the women are invited to experience life on their respective farm. FROM there, the farmers show each group what it is really like on an actual working farm, FROM tending to the land, feeding cattle and baling hay, to the behind-the-scenes business operations. For the ladies, the reality of this way of living may beg the question: how far are you willing to go for love? Together, with the hope of finding their ever-after, they endeavor to discover the beauty, humor, trials and romance that come with finding the one.



Farmer Wants a Wife is produced by Eureka Productions. Paul Franklin (The Real Dirty Dancing, Name That Tune), Chris Culvenor (The Mole, The Real Dirty Dancing, Name That Tune), Eden Gaha (MasterChef, The Real Love Boat) and David Tibballs (The Mole, Finding Magic Mike) serve as executive producers. Lauren Taylor Harding serves as an executive producer and the showrunner of the series.