Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Finale of MASTERCHEF JUNIOR on FOX - Monday, May 20, 2024

The three pint-sized finalists are one step away from winning the competition as they complete their main courses and whip up a stunning dessert. With a trophy, $100,000 grand prize and the title of MASTERCHEF JUNIOR champion on the line, the chefs have one final hour to showcase their culinary abilities and impress the judges in part two of the all-new “Finale Part 2” season finale episode of MASTERCHEF JUNIOR airing Monday, May 20 (8:00-9:02 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (JRM-910) (TV-PG L)

Gordon Ramsay’s popular, pint-sized cooking competition series MASTERCHEF JUNIOR returns to FOX for its ninth season. This season, the judging panel welcomes Tilly Ramsay, who will join her father, award-winning chef, host and executive producer Gordon Ramsay. Acclaimed chef Aarón Sánchez and Emmy winning TV host Daphne Oz also return as judges. MASTERCHEF JUNIOR follows 12 young home cooks between the ages of 8 and 13 who compete in a series of challenges to win the title of America’s NEXT MASTERCHEF Junior, taking home a trophy and $100,000 in prize money. This season, exciting challenges include cooking for the Harlem Globetrotters, a magical experience at the LEGENDARY Magic Castle in Los Angeles, cooking with seaweed and more!



MasterChef Junior is produced by Endemol Shine NORTH AMERICA and One Potato Two Potato and is based on a format created by Franc Roddam. Elisabeth Murdoch, Danny Schrader, Jennifer Fazey, Gordon Ramsay, Pat Llewellyn, Ben Adler, Sharon Levy and DJ Nurre serve as executive producers.

