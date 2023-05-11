Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Finale of 9-1-1 on FOX - Monday, May 15, 2023

9-1-1 airing Monday, May 15 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

MAMMA MIA! 3 Is in Its 'Earliest Stages' With Meryl Streep & Cher Eyed to Return; Possible Return to Broadway in 2025A series of freeway car accidents leads to a catastrophic overpass collapse that endangers the lives of civilians and members of the 118 in the all-new "Pay It Forward" sixth season finale episode of 9-1-1 airing Monday, May 15 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

Creators Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear reimagine the procedural drama with 9-1-1, exploring the high-pressure experiences of police officers, firefighters and dispatchers who are thrust into the most frightening, shocking and heart-stopping situations. These emergency responders must try to balance saving those who are at their most vulnerable with solving the problems in their own lives.

Most recently, the series was nominated by the Critics Choice Association (CCA) for Best ACTION Series in its inaugural Critics Choice Super Awards. Series star Angela Bassett was honored by the CCA with Best Actress in an ACTION Series, for her role as "Athena Grant" in the drama.

The provocative series stars Academy and Emmy Award nominee Angela Bassett, Emmy Award and Golden Globe nominee Peter Krause and Golden Globe nominee Jennifer Love Hewitt. Additionally, Oliver Stark, Aisha Hinds, Kenneth Choi, Ryan Guzman, Rockmond Dunbar, Corinne Massiah, Marcanthonee Jon Reis, Gavin McHugh and John Harlan Kim are featured in series regular roles.

9-1-1 is produced by 20th Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television and Brad Falchuk Teley-Vision. Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear are creators, executive producers and writers on the series. Bradley Buecker is an executive producer and director on the series. Alexis Martin Woodall, Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, John J. Gray, Kristen Reidel and Juan Carlos Coto also serve as executive producers.

Watch a video preview here:



