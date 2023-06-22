Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of GORDON RAMSAY'S FOOD STARS on FOX - Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Winemaker Elizabeth Vianna of Napa Valley’s Chimney Rock Winery Joins as a Guest Judge
This week, the entrepreneurs put their marketing, branding and pitching skills to THE TEST
when Gordon challenges them to create themed wine boxes. The two teams must create a wine blend, food pairings and a name for their box that impresses a room of Napa Valley wine connoisseurs and marketing experts. Erica Davis and Catherine Carter, founders of Sip Society, are among THE EXPERTS
who will vote for the best box.
The team who creates the most cohesive box and compelling pitch is safe FROM
elimination. The team with the least number of votes will have one person go home in the “You’ve Got Wine” episode of Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars airing Wednesday, June 28 (9:02-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.
Culinary titan Gordon Ramsay sets aside his razor-sharp knives for the cutthroat business world in the all-new competition series Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars, putting food and drink INDUSTRY
entrepreneurs through a multitude of challenges designed to showcase their business skills, test their drive and convince Ramsay they have what it takes to earn his personal investment of $250,000.
Ramsay gets down to business with a select group of food and drink INDUSTRY
professionals, as he searches for the NEXT
greatest culinary entrepreneur. The aspiring moguls will be challenged in all aspects of running a food enterprise, including creating, marketing and selling to real customers. In addition to Ramsay, their progress will be evaluated by guest judges and curated focus groups. As Ramsay pushes contestants to their limits, they’ll have to prove they possess the raw ingredients required to succeed – drive, dedication, creativity, passion and talent. Ramsay is prepared to put his money where his mouth is, by presenting the winner with an investment opportunity to take their idea to the NEXT
level. But to win Ramsay’s support, it will take more than a great idea. They just need to survive Gordon Ramsay – the only ANGEL
investor.
Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars is produced by Studio Ramsay Global and FOX Alternative Entertainment (FAE). Ramsay serves as an executive producer, while Danny Schrader serves as executive producer and showrunner.