Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of NIGHT COURT on NBC - Tuesday, March 7, 2023

03/07/2023 (08:00PM - 08:30PM) (Tuesday)

Mar. 02, 2023  
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of NIGHT COURT on NBC - Tuesday, March 7, 2023 Abby tries to get the court featured on a popular podcast, but the host (Stephanie Weir) only has eyes for Dan, who soon learns that being the center of attention can have its downsides.

The eternally optimistic Abby Stone follows in the footsteps of her revered late father, Judge HARRY Stone, as she takes on the challenge of overseeing THE NIGHT SHIFT of a Manhattan arraignment court.

Abby always sees the best in people and her passion for justice is undeniable. In her quest to bring order and dignity to the court and reign in its colorful crew of oddballs, she enlists former NIGHT COURT district attorney Dan Fielding to serve as the court's public defender. Still exceedingly self-confident, Fielding must adjust to a new boss and a new job - defending the downtrodden. And, beneath his arrogant demeanor, there is an empathetic side to Fielding that Abby is determined to unearth.

They both must contend with Olivia, the court's officious assistant district attorney. DRIVEN and ambitious, she views the NIGHT COURT as a steppingstone on her way to bigger things. Neil is the court's neurotic clerk who loved that his job came with low expectations. That is until a new idealistic judge showed up looking to push him out of his comfort zone.

Rounding out the staff is Donna "Gurgs" Gurganous, the night court's sharp-witted bailiff. Gurgs takes her job very seriously and is fiercely protective of her NIGHT COURT colleagues.

From executive producer and writer Dan Rubin ("Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"), "Night Court" is based on the original hit series that ran for nine seasons on NBC. Melissa Rauch and Winston Rauch executive produce through their After January Productions. Mona Garcea oversees for After January Productions and John Larroquette serves as a producer.

"Night Court" is produced by Rauch's After January Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Watch a video clip here:



Related Stories View More TV Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
Scoop: THE GOLDBERGS on ABC - Wednesday, March 8, 2023 Photo
Scoop: THE GOLDBERGS on ABC - Wednesday, March 8, 2023
Get all the scoop on THE GOLDBERGS, airing on ABC on Wednesday, March 8, 2023! Adam, excited to introduce Carmen to his family, is shocked by a former incident between her and one of his siblings. Meanwhile, Geoff helps Pop-Pop improve his roommate status. Watch a video clip from a recent episode now!
Scoop: THE CONNERS on ABC - Wednesday, March 8, 2023 Photo
Scoop: THE CONNERS on ABC - Wednesday, March 8, 2023
Get all the scoop on THE CONNERS, airing on ABC on Wednesday, March 8, 2023! Mark fights for a spot in the Lanford High chamber orchestra. Elsewhere, Jackie puts a lottery machine in the Lunch Box. Watch a video clip from a recent episode now!
Scoop: THE ROOKIE on ABC - Tuesday, March 7, 2023 Photo
Scoop: THE ROOKIE on ABC - Tuesday, March 7, 2023
Get all the scoop on THE ROOKIE, airing on ABC on Tuesday, March 7, 2023! Detective Nyla Harper and James find themselves in the middle of a bank robbery which leads the entire team on a citywide manhunt. Meanwhile, Tim and Lucy finally go on their first date, but it does have a few complications. Watch a video preview now!

From This Author - TV Scoop


Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE ROOKIE on ABC - Tuesday, March 7, 2023Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE ROOKIE on ABC - Tuesday, March 7, 2023
March 2, 2023

Get all the scoop on THE ROOKIE, airing on ABC on Tuesday, March 7, 2023! Detective Nyla Harper and James find themselves in the middle of a bank robbery which leads the entire team on a citywide manhunt. Meanwhile, Tim and Lucy finally go on their first date, but it does have a few complications. Watch a video preview now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE GOOD DOCTOR on ABC - Monday, March 6, 2023Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE GOOD DOCTOR on ABC - Monday, March 6, 2023
March 2, 2023

Get all the scoop on THE GOOD DOCTOR, airing on ABC on Monday, March 6, 2023! Dr. Jared Kalu (Chuku Modu) makes a surprise return to San Jose’s St. Bonaventure Hospital with his billionaire patient. Meanwhile, Park must treat the man his wife had an affair with and try to find a way to forgive him. Watch a video preview of the episode now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE BACHELOR on ABC - Monday, March 6, 2023Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE BACHELOR on ABC - Monday, March 6, 2023
March 2, 2023

Get all the scoop on THE BACHELOR, airing on ABC on Monday, March 6, 2023! It’s a crucial week in Budapest, Hungary, with hometowns inching closer. After a week of scenic overlooks, mystical mentalists and hot air balloon rides, not everyone will end up with a rose as Zach comes one week closer to finding the one. Watch a video clip!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of FAMILY GUY on FOX - Sunday, March 5, 2023Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of FAMILY GUY on FOX - Sunday, March 5, 2023
March 2, 2023

Get all the scoop on FAMILY GUY, airing on FOX on Sunday, March 5, 2023! Meg joins the Adam West High School basketball team, and her play is fueled by Peter’s lambasting FROM the crowd. Meanwhile, Stewie goes down a rabbit hole of conspiracies, which ultimately ends with him developing multiple personalities. Watch a video clip now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of BOB'S BURGERS on FOX - Sunday, March 5, 2023Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of BOB'S BURGERS on FOX - Sunday, March 5, 2023
March 2, 2023

Get all the scoop on BOB'S BURGERS, airing on FOX on Sunday, March 5, 2023! When the coolest teens she’s ever seen start coming into the restaurant, Tina decides she needs to be just like them. Meanwhile, Gene and Louise get into a battle of wills over stinky socks in the all-new “These Boots Are Made for Stalking” episode. Watch a video clip!
share