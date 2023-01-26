Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of 9-1-1: LONE STAR on FOX - Tuesday, January 31, 2023
9-1-1: LONE STAR airing Tuesday, Jan. 31 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX.
Captain Strand and the 126 race to the rescue when a woman is trapped in her mobile house that has been hijacked by her ex; Owen has a run in with former nemesis Sgt. O'Brien and is then questioned by the FBI; TOMMY asks Grace dating advice; T.K. and Carlos meet with Iris Blake in the all-new "The New Hot Mess" episode of 9-1-1: LONE STAR airing Tuesday, Jan. 31 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX.
Watch a video preview of the new episode here:
