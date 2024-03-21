Scoop: Coming Up on MASTERCHEF JUNIOR on FOX - Monday, March 25, 2024

The top eight young chefs journey outside the MASTERCHEF JUNIOR
kitchen and head to the famous Magic Castle to celebrate its 60th anniversary! They split into teams to perform magic on the grill and feed THE MAGICIANS
and staff of the Academy of Magical Arts in the all-new “Magic Castle” episode of MASTERCHEF JUNIOR
airing Monday, MARCH
25 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX.
Gordon Ramsay’s popular, pint-sized cooking competition series MASTERCHEF JUNIOR
returns to FOX for its ninth season. This season, the judging panel welcomes Tilly Ramsay, who will join her father, award-winning chef, host and executive producer Gordon Ramsay. Acclaimed chef Aarón Sánchez and Emmy winning TV host Daphne Oz also return as judges. MASTERCHEF JUNIOR
follows 12 young home cooks between the ages of 8 and 13 who compete in a series of challenges to win the title of America’s NEXT MASTERCHEF
Junior, taking home a trophy and $100,000 in prize money. This season, exciting challenges include cooking for the Harlem Globetrotters, a magical experience at the LEGENDARY
Magic Castle in Los Angeles, cooking with seaweed and more!
MasterChef Junior is produced by Endemol Shine NORTH AMERICA
and One Potato Two Potato and is based on a format created by Franc Roddam. Elisabeth Murdoch, Danny Schrader, Jennifer Fazey, Gordon Ramsay, Pat Llewellyn, Ben Adler, Sharon Levy and DJ Nurre serve as executive producers.