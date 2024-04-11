Scoop: Coming Up on GRIMSBURG on FOX - Sunday, April 14, 2024

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In an attempt to stop Marvin from forgetting about him, Stan and Dr. Pentos create a diabolical plan staging his disappearance on the all-new “The Funaways” episode of Grimsburg airing Sunday, April 14 (9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (GMB-106) (TV-14 D,L,S,V)

Grimsburg, starring and executive-produced by Emmy Award winner Jon Hamm (Mad Men), centers on Marvin Flute (Hamm), who may be the greatest detective ever to catch a cannibal clown and correctly identify a mid-century modern armoire. But there’s one mystery he still can’t crack — himself. To do that he must return to Grimsburg, a town where everyone has a secret or three, and redeem himself in the eyes of his fellow detectives, his ferocious ex-wife and his lovably unstable son.



Grimsburg is produced by FOX Entertainment’s Emmy-winning animation studio, Bento Box Entertainment. The program is fully owned by FOX Entertainment. Chadd Gindin is executive producer and showrunner. Jon Hamm, Gail Berman, Hend Baghdady and Connie Tavel are executive producers. Catlan McClelland and Matthew Schlissel created the series and serve as co-executive producers.