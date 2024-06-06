Scoop: Coming Up on GORDON RAMSAY'S FOOD STARS on FOX - Wednesday, June 12, 2024

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The 12 remaining entrepreneurs partner with Delish, the most engaged international food media brand, to maximize their promotional abilities. Teams Ramsay and Vanderpump are each tasked with creating a Fourth of July inspired recipe that can be easily recreated from a 30-minute, worldwide livestream cook-a-long demonstration.

Then, the losing team must face Gordon and Lisa who will choose one entrepreneur to eliminate from the competition in the all-new “Recipe Showdown” episode of Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars airing Wednesday, June 12 (9:02-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (FDS-204) (TV-14 D, L). Delish Executive Content Editor Carissa Tozzi and Food Director Robert Seixas Serve as Guest Judges.

Culinary icon, Gordon Ramsay, welcomes hospitality industry leader Lisa Vanderpump, to the second season of the high-stakes competition series Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars. The two titans, who each bring their own expert knowledge, unique leadership styles and fiercely competitive nature, will face-off in the search for the next great food and beverage star. In a new twist this season, the entrepreneurs will pitch themselves and their products, services or business ideas to Gordon and Lisa, who will then choose contestants to build their respective teams. The battle commences as the teams are put through “Business Bootcamp,” designed to test their tenacity, initiative, perseverance and ambition as business leaders.

With a $250,000 prize on the line, these entrepreneurs will be challenged in all aspects of running a food or beverage enterprise, including re-marketing a food product, innovating a new product, building brand loyalty, sales pitching and management. In addition to Gordon and Lisa, the challenges will be evaluated by guest judges, curated focus groups and customer feedback, profit and loss metrics, and market and corporate feedback. In the end, the ultimate outcome for Gordon and Lisa will be whose mentorship leads to victory for one of their team’s Food Stars hopefuls.

Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars is produced by Studio Ramsay Global, a FOX Entertainment company. Gordon Ramsay serves as an executive producer, while Deborah Sargeant serves as executive producer and showrunner.

Comments