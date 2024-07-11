Scoop: Coming Up on GORDON RAMSAY'S FOOD STARS on FOX - Wednesday, July 17, 2024

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



It’s the quarterfinals and the remaining entrepreneurs are faced with their hardest challenge yet: coming together as a single, dynamic team to take over THE KITCHEN at Gordon Ramsay’s Savoy Grill, one of the most iconic dining rooms in the world. With Gordon’s reputation on the line, the entrepreneurs complete a full breakfast service for hungry customers who expect absolute perfection. The team must seamlessly communicate with each other or risk elimination in the all-new “Breakfast Bootcamp” episode of Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars airing Wednesday, July 17 (9:02-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (FDS-208) (TV-14 L)

Culinary icon, Gordon Ramsay, welcomes hospitality industry leader Lisa Vanderpump, to the second season of the high-stakes competition series Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars. The two titans, who each bring their own expert knowledge, unique leadership styles and fiercely competitive nature, will face-off in the search for the next great food and beverage star. In a new twist this season, the entrepreneurs will pitch themselves and their products, services or business ideas to Gordon and Lisa, who will then choose contestants to build their respective teams. The battle commences as the teams are put through “Business Bootcamp,” designed to test their tenacity, initiative, perseverance and ambition as business leaders.

With a $250,000 prize on the line, these entrepreneurs will be challenged in all aspects of running a food or beverage enterprise, including re-marketing a food product, innovating a new product, building brand loyalty, sales pitching and management. In addition to Gordon and Lisa, the challenges will be evaluated by guest judges, curated focus groups and customer feedback, profit and loss metrics, and market and corporate feedback. In the end, the ultimate outcome for Gordon and Lisa will be whose mentorship leads to victory for one of their team’s Food Stars hopefuls.

Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars is produced by Studio Ramsay Global, a FOX Entertainment company. Gordon Ramsay serves as an executive producer, while Deborah Sargeant serves as executive producer and showrunner.

