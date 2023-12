Scoop: Coming Up a Rebroadcast of THE WALL on NBC - Friday, December 29, 2023

Married couple Jerimiah and Nikki FROM Lubbock, Texas, compete on the wall. Do they have what it takes to win big?Everyday people battle a variety of trivia questions and a 40-foot wall for a chance to win millions of dollars. Each pair of deserving contestants, FROM siblings to spouses to best friends, has a plan to use the life-changing winnings for good things. But defeating THE WALL is no easy feat. Executive producer LeBron James' game is a true test of both knowledge and poise. With momentary changes between fortune and failure, the outcome is as unpredictable as the bounce of the ball.