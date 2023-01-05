Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scoop: ALERT: MISSING PERSONS UNIT on FOX - Sunday, January 8, 2023

Alert: Missing Persons Unit airing Sunday, Jan. 8 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/5:00-6:00 PM PTand live in all time zones) immediately following NFL ON FOX.

Jan. 05, 2023  
Scoop: ALERT: MISSING PERSONS UNIT on FOX - Sunday, January 8, 2023 Set in the Philadelphia Police Departments Missing Persons Unit (MPU), headed by Nikki Batista who recruits her ex-husband Jason GRANT to work together at the MPU, when Jason receives a possible proof of life photo that their own missing son Keith is very much alive, after disappearing six years earlier.

At the MPU, GRANT and Batista work alongside a team of highly skilled individuals including Batista's current love interest Mike Sherman; Kemi Adebayo who is proficient in many languages, highly discerning of visual clues, and uses her know-how as a shaman to take a holistic approach to her job; and forensic anthropologist Chemingway, who is a master at reconstructing the faces of those who have disappeared.

Together, the team works to find the missing, abducted, or kidnapped, and help reunite them with their loved ones before it's too late. In the series premiere The MPU investigates the abduction of a young child, whose abduction is likely revenge related to her father's work in the all-new "Chloe" series premiere episode of Alert: Missing Persons Unit airing Sunday, Jan. 8 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/5:00-6:00 PM PTand live in all time zones) immediately following NFL ON FOX.

Co-created by John Eisendrath (the Executive Producer of The Blacklist) and SUPERSTAR Jamie Foxx, Alert: Missing Persons Unit is a procedural drama set in the Philadelphia Police Department's Missing Persons Unit (MPU). Each episode features a heart-pounding, life-or-death search for a missing person that runs alongside police officers JASON GRANT (Scott Caan, Hawaii Five-O) and NIKKI BATISTA's (Dania Ramirez, Devious Maids) season-long quest to find out the truth about their long-lost son.

Six years ago, while working overseas, Jason received the call that every parent fears - he and Nikki's son, KEITH (Graham Verchere, The Good Doctor), had gone missing. FROM that moment forward, the lives of Jason, Nikki and their daughter, SYDNEY (recurring guest star Fivel Stewart, Atypical), were turned upside down. The frantic search to find Keith began and the mystery about his disappearance continues to this day.

Throughout the search to find Keith, Jason and Nikki's marriage deteriorated and they grew apart. Jason moved into private security, while Nikki was PROMOTED within the Philly P.D. to Head of the MPU, where she has been able to do for others what she wasn't able to do for herself, bring a loved one back home. At the MPU, she leads a team of highly skilled individuals including her current love interest MIKE (Ryan Broussard, Only Murders In The Building), whom Nikki met when he was assigned to oversee the search for Keith; KEMI (Adeola Role, The Blacklist), who is proficient in many languages, highly discerning of visual clues, and uses her know-how as a shaman to take a holistic approach to her job; and forensic anthropologist C (recurring guest star and newcomer Petey Gibson), who is a master at reconstructing the faces of those who have disappeared. Together, the team works to find the missing, abducted, or kidnapped, and help reunite them with their loved ones before it's too late.

When Jason receives a possible proof-of-life photo that Keith is very much alive, he and Nikki will reunite personally and professionally to continue the fight for their son.

Alert: Missing Persons Unit is co-produced by Sony Pictures Television and FOX Entertainment. John Eisendrath serves as showrunner and executive producer. Jamie Foxx, Datari Turner, J.R. Orci, Adam Kane and Michael Offer (101 and 102) are also executive producers.

Watch the new preview here:



