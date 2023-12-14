Saweetie, Cynthia Bailey & More Join BMF Season Three on STARZ

STARZ shared first-look images of its gripping hit drama series “BMF” and announced several new guest stars will join the growing list of high-profile musicians and celebrities attached to the project, including Grammy Award winner Dominique “Lil Baby” Jones (It’s Only Me, 2022) musician and actress Saweetie (“Bel-Air,” “Grown-ish”) and Cynthia Bailey (“Real Housewives of Atlanta”).

Lil Baby, Saweetie, and Bailey will portray the roles of “Payne,” “Keeya” and “Gloria, respectively and join previously announced season three guest stars NE-YO (“Rodney ‘Greeny’ Green”) and 2 Chainz (“Stacks”) when Black Mafia Fridays return next year. The third season premieres on Friday, March 1, 2024.

Marking his acting debut, Dominique “Lil Baby” Jones will play “Payne,” an eager-to-learn foot soldier out of Atlanta, GA. Saweetie will play “Keeya,” a former college athlete who’s now on the streets in St. Louis, and Cynthia Bailey will play “Gloria,” Detective Bryant’s hard-working ex-wife who is grappling with their son’s legal battle.

Also joining the third season in recurring roles are Bechir Sylvain (“Blindspotting,” “Bigger," “Claws”) as “Glock,” Taylor Sele (“P-Valley,” ”Queens”) as “Dr. Maurice,” Kadianne Whyte (“P-Valley,” “Greenleaf”) as “Angel,” Ren KING (they/them) (“Paw Patrol LIVE! The Great Pirate Adventure”) as “Henrietta ‘Henri’ Andreas,” Morgan Alexandria (“Sistas,” Sabotage) as “Detective Colbie Amberson,” Christopher B. Duncan (“Blaze”), and Cedric Martin as “Caesar.” Sydney Mitchell (“LaWanda”) and Laila D. Pruitt (“Nicole Flenory”) return for season three in recurring roles. Season two of “BMF” is available on the STARZ app and all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms.

“BMF” stars Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr. (“Demetrius Flenory”), Da’Vinchi (“Terry Flenory”), Russell Hornsby (“Charles Flenory”), Michole Briana White (“Lucille Flenory”), Steve Harris (“Detective Bryant”), Kelly Hu (“Detective Jin”), and LaLa Anthony (“Markisha”).

“BMF” is executive produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson through his G-Unit Film and Television (Executive Producer of the “Power” Universe, “For Life,” and Hip Hop Homicides), alongside creator, executive producer, and Detroit native Randy Huggins (“Star,” “Rebel,” “Power”) with showrunner and executive producer Heather Zuhlke. Anthony Wilson and Anne Clements also serve as executive producers on the series. “BMF” is produced through Jackson’s G-Unit Film and Television in association with Lionsgate Television for STARZ.

About “BMF” Season Three

“BMF” continues the storyline of the inspiring true legends of brothers Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory (Demetrius Flenory, Jr.) and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory (Da’Vinchi), who fostered one of the most influential crime families in the country known as, Black Mafia Family. We parachute into the early 90s in Season 3 with Meech moving to Atlanta, where he hopes to build upon the BMF empire in the south that he and Terry fostered in Detroit and rise to the top of the Atlanta drug scene.

At the same time, Terry remains in the “D” to handle business. Charles Flenory (Russell Hornsby) and Lucille Flenory’s (Michole Briana White) marriage remains on the rocks, and Detective Bryant (Steve Harris) and Detective Jin (Kelly Hu) return as partners often on opposite sides of the law who find common ground in their determination to take down BMF. Additionally, season 3 includes special guest stars recurring throughout the season who cross paths with Meech and Terry in this next phase of their journey.