Saweetie, Cynthia Bailey & More Join BMF Season Three on STARZ

The third season premieres on Friday, March 1, 2024.

By: Dec. 14, 2023

POPULAR

THE COLOR PURPLE, MAESTRO & More Nominated For Golden Globes - Full List of Nominations! Photo 1 THE COLOR PURPLE, MAESTRO & More Nominated For Golden Globes
WAITRESS Film Will Be Available for Streaming and VOD Photo 2 WAITRESS Film Will Be Available for Streaming and VOD
WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Live Capture Extends Run In Theaters Photo 3 WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Live Capture Extends Run In Theaters
WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Live Capture Makes Box Office Top 10 Photo 4 WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Live Capture Makes Box Office Top 10

Saweetie, Cynthia Bailey & More Join BMF Season Three on STARZ

STARZ shared first-look images of its gripping hit drama series “BMF” and announced several new guest stars will join the growing list of high-profile musicians and celebrities attached to the project, including Grammy Award winner Dominique “Lil Baby” Jones (It’s Only Me, 2022) musician and actress Saweetie (“Bel-Air,” “Grown-ish”) and Cynthia Bailey (“Real Housewives of Atlanta”).

Lil Baby, Saweetie, and Bailey will portray the roles of “Payne,” “Keeya” and “Gloria, respectively and join previously announced season three guest stars NE-YO (“Rodney ‘Greeny’ Green”) and 2 Chainz (“Stacks”) when Black Mafia Fridays return next year. The third season premieres on Friday, March 1, 2024.

Marking his acting debut, Dominique “Lil Baby” Jones will play “Payne,” an eager-to-learn foot soldier out of Atlanta, GA. Saweetie will play “Keeya,” a former college athlete who’s now on the streets in St. Louis, and Cynthia Bailey will play “Gloria,” Detective Bryant’s hard-working ex-wife who is grappling with their son’s legal battle.

Also joining the third season in recurring roles are Bechir Sylvain (“Blindspotting,” “Bigger," “Claws”) as “Glock,” Taylor Sele (“P-Valley,” ”Queens”) as “Dr. Maurice,” Kadianne Whyte (“P-Valley,” “Greenleaf”) as “Angel,” Ren KING (they/them) (“Paw Patrol LIVE! The Great Pirate Adventure”) as “Henrietta ‘Henri’ Andreas,” Morgan Alexandria (“Sistas,” Sabotage) as “Detective Colbie Amberson,”  Christopher B. Duncan (“Blaze”), and Cedric Martin as “Caesar.” Sydney Mitchell (“LaWanda”) and Laila D. Pruitt (“Nicole Flenory”) return for season three in recurring roles. Season two of “BMF” is available on the STARZ app and all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms.

“BMF” stars Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr. (“Demetrius Flenory”), Da’Vinchi (“Terry Flenory”), Russell Hornsby (“Charles Flenory”), Michole Briana White (“Lucille Flenory”), Steve Harris (“Detective Bryant”), Kelly Hu (“Detective Jin”), and LaLa Anthony (“Markisha”).

“BMF” is executive produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson through his G-Unit Film and Television (Executive Producer of the “Power” Universe, “For Life,” and Hip Hop Homicides), alongside creator, executive producer, and Detroit native Randy Huggins (“Star,” “Rebel,” “Power”) with showrunner and executive producer Heather Zuhlke. Anthony Wilson and Anne Clements also serve as executive producers on the series. “BMF” is produced through Jackson’s G-Unit Film and Television in association with Lionsgate Television for STARZ.

About “BMF” Season Three

“BMF” continues the storyline of the inspiring true legends of brothers Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory (Demetrius Flenory, Jr.) and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory (Da’Vinchi), who fostered one of the most influential crime families in the country known as, Black Mafia Family. We parachute into the early 90s in Season 3 with Meech moving to Atlanta, where he hopes to build upon the BMF empire in the south that he and Terry fostered in Detroit and rise to the top of the Atlanta drug scene.

At the same time, Terry remains in the “D” to handle business. Charles Flenory (Russell Hornsby) and Lucille Flenory’s (Michole Briana White) marriage remains on the rocks, and Detective Bryant (Steve Harris) and Detective Jin (Kelly Hu) return as partners often on opposite sides of the law who find common ground in their determination to take down BMF. Additionally, season 3 includes special guest stars recurring throughout the season who cross paths with Meech and Terry in this next phase of their journey.



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
Kelsea Ballerini, Isaac Mizrahi & More Join RUPAULS DRAG RACE Season 16 Photo
Kelsea Ballerini, Isaac Mizrahi & More Join RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE Season 16

This season’s guest judges also include Charlize Theron, Becky G, Adam Shankman, Icona Pop (Caroline Hjelt + Aino Jawo), Isaac Mizrahi, Jamal Sims, Joel Kim Booster, Kaia Gerber, Kelsea Ballerini, Kyra Sedgwick, Law Roach, Mayan Lopez, Ronan Farrow, and Sarah Michelle Gellar. Watch the video trailer for the new season now!

2
Video: Watch Ryan Reynolds & John Krasinski in the IF Trailer Photo
Video: Watch Ryan Reynolds & John Krasinski in the IF Trailer

IF stars Ryan Reynolds, John Krasinski, Cailey Fleming, Fiona Shaw, and the voices of Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Louis Gossett Jr. and Steve Carell alongside many more as the wonderfully unique characters that reflect the incredible power of a child’s imagination. Watch the new video teaser trailer now!

3
Photos: See Glenn Close in Apples THE NEW LOOK Photo
Photos: See Glenn Close in Apple's THE NEW LOOK

Apple TV+ has unveiled that three-time Emmy Award winner and Academy Award nominee Glenn Close will play Carmel Snow, the legendary editor-in-chief of the iconic fashion magazine Harper’s Bazaar, in its historical drama series “The New Look,” from Todd A. Kessler, and shared a first-look at the character. Check out the photos!

4
REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER Sets December 15 Episode Lineup Photo
REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER Sets December 15 Episode Lineup

Allowing Maher to offer his unique perspective on contemporary issues, the show continues with its opening monologue, one-on-one interviews with notable guests, roundtable discussions with panelists, and its signature “New Rules.” The series airs on HBO and is available to stream on Max. 

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Barbra Streisand to Receive the SAG Lifetime Achievement AwardBarbra Streisand to Receive the SAG Lifetime Achievement Award
Kelsea Ballerini, Isaac Mizrahi & More Join RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE Season 16; Watch the TrailerKelsea Ballerini, Isaac Mizrahi & More Join RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE Season 16; Watch the Trailer
Video: Alan Cumming Hosts THE TRAITORS Season Two With Peppermint & MoreVideo: Alan Cumming Hosts THE TRAITORS Season Two With Peppermint & More
GIRLS5EVA Season 3 to Premiere on Netflix in MarchGIRLS5EVA Season 3 to Premiere on Netflix in March

Videos

Watch the Cast of THE GILDED AGE Chat with Met Opera Vice President C. Graham Berwind, III Video
Watch the Cast of THE GILDED AGE Chat with Met Opera Vice President C. Graham Berwind, III
Watch the Final Trailer For THE CROWN With Imelda Staunton Video
Watch the Final Trailer For THE CROWN With Imelda Staunton
Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS Video
Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
THE LION KING
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
SOME LIKE IT HOT
HARMONY