Sarah Jessica Parker Hosts Carrie Bradshaw's Apartment (and Closet) on Airbnb

In celebration of the upcoming release of the HBO Max Original And Just Like That..., the highly-anticipated new chapter of Sex and the City, the award-winning actress and producer is opening the doors to Carrie Bradshaw's New York City brownstone, in partnership with Airbnb and Warner Bros. Consumer Products.

Hopeless romantics can sip Cosmopolitans, type pensively at their laptop and chat with friends on a circa-2000 cordless phone at Carrie's Upper East Side apartment. For the first time ever, guests will enjoy unique access to the style icon's closet (tutu, too!), alongside fab and friendship-centric experiences like brunch in Chelsea and a fashion-focused photoshoot.

It's been 20+ years since unlucky-in-love advice columnist Carrie Bradshaw stepped into our lives - in stilettos, no less - on Sex and the City. As anticipation builds to revisit the beloved character in her newest chapter, And Just Like That..., Sarah Jessica Parker is adding Airbnb Host to her repertoire and offering fans a once-in-a-lifetime stay at Carrie's apartment - lust-worthy closet included.

Sarah Jessica Parker will host two, one-night stays for up to two guests each at a re-creation of Carrie's brownstone on Nov. 12 and 13 for only $23* a night, in honor of the 23 years since we were first introduced to the fashion-forward icon and her friends.

"The Carrie Bradshaw character is near and dear to my heart, and revisiting her world for the continuation of the Sex and the City story has been such a joy," said Parker. "I'm excited for our audience to experience Carrie's New York like never before and walk in her shoes, quite literally, for the first time."

So we couldn't help but wonder...what would a night at Carrie's look like? During their stays, guests will be immersed in a quintessentially Carrie experience with a virtual greeting at check-in from Sarah Jessica Parker herself, and a narration reminiscent of each episode's thought-provoking intro, the opportunity to descend the steps of her brownstone and stroll the streets of Manhattan (splash from a city bus not included), cosmopolitans for a toast, the chance to admire and play dress-up in Carrie's iconic closet, complete with her favorite looks (like the Patricia Field tutu she wears in the opening credits), designers, and of course, shoes!

To celebrate Carrie's return to television screens, Airbnb will make a one-time donation to The Studio Museum in Harlem, a contemporary art museum championing the work of artists of African descent.

Those looking to book should note that this stay's rules require strict adherence with local COVID-19 guidelines. Onsite staff will follow applicable local, state and federal guidelines as well as Airbnb's COVID-19 Safety Practices, which include wearing a mask and practicing social distancing when required by local laws or guidelines, and abiding by our five-step enhanced cleaning process. Guests are responsible for their own travel to and from New York City.

Sex and the City fans interested in walking in Carrie's shoes can request to book these stays beginning Monday, Nov. 8, at noon ET here.