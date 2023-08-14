Sarah Brightman, Nicole Scherzinger & More Join YOSHIKI: UNDER THE SKY Musical Documentary Film

The music documentary film YOSHIKI: UNDER THE SKY will have its international premiere on September 7 at the AMC Empire 25 in New York City’s Times Square, featuring the world-renowned musician and composer YOSHIKI leading a global concert featuring today's top musical artists.

Directed by YOSHIKI – composer, drummer, pianist, and leader of rock bands X Japan and The Last Rockstars – the project is the artist's first feature film as director and was conceived during the recent period when musicians could not connect with their fans.

YOSHIKI has gathered an extraordinary collection of artists for a deeply emotional journey, including a heartbreaking interaction with the husband of a terminally ill fan and a celebration of voices joined from across international borders.

The film features powerful live performances by The Chainsmokers (USA), St. Vincent (USA), Sarah Brightman (England), Scorpions (Germany), HYDE (Japan), SUGIZO (Japan), SixTONES (Japan), Jane Zhang (China), Lindsey Stirling (USA), Nicole Scherzinger (USA), and more.

Interspersed throughout the film are interviews with YOSHIKI about his passion for music and the pain of having lost loved ones. The film celebrates the healing power of music and YOSHIKI’s resolve to never give up.

YOSHIKI will appear at the New York event for a live audience Q&A. YOSHIKI will also appear in person at the London (September 11) and Los Angeles (September 14) premieres.

The film's debut comes just one month before YOSHIKI will perform his Yoshiki Classical 10th Anniversary World Tour with Orchestra 2023 "REQUIEM", headlining shows at Tokyo Garden Theater (Tokyo), Royal Albert Hall (London), Dolby Theater (L.A.), and Carnegie Hall (New York). This tour will be the first time a Japanese artist has headlined all these historic venues.

Abramorama is handling the global distribution and Event Cinema screenings.

YOSHIKI said, "When I first began working on this project, I didn't know when we would all be able to gather in the same place and share the joy of music. Coming together with these great artists from around the world, we were able to create a theatrical experience that I'm very proud of. I'm so grateful for everyone who joined us on this journey."

The critically-acclaimed documentary film about the YOSHIKI's band X Japan – We Are X – was released in 2016 in 30 countries, winning awards at the SXSW and Sundance Film Festivals.

YOSHIKI: UNDER THE SKY – International Premieres

September 7 – New York – AMC Empire 25 Times Square (tickets)

September 8 – Tokyo – Toho Cinemas (tickets)

September 11 – London – Odeon Covent Garden (tickets)

September 14 – Los Angeles - TLC Chinese 6 Hollywood (tickets)

YOSHIKI: UNDER THE SKY (USA, 91min., English and Japanese) An A List Media Entertainment Production. Produced by Sid Ganis, Mark Ritchie, Doug Kluthe, Aaron Latham-James. Directed by YOSHIKI. An Abramorama Global Theatrical Release.

About YOSHIKI

YOSHIKI is a composer, classically-trained pianist, rock drummer, and the leader of the rock groups X Japan and The Last Rockstars. YOSHIKI was named “one of the most influential musicians and composers in Japanese history” by Consequence and is described by Billboard as “a musical innovator”.

His worldwide projects include a song dedicated to the tenth anniversary of the Emperor of Japan’s reign, the official theme song for the World Expo, Hollywood film soundtracks, and the official theme song for the prestigious Golden Globe Awards. Led by YOSHIKI, X Japan has sold over 30 million albums and singles and sold out the 55,000-seat Tokyo Dome a record-breaking 18 times. He was the first Asian musician to perform at the world’s greatest music halls including Madison Square Garden, Wembley Arena, and solo performances at Carnegie Hall.

In 2022, YOSHIKI's talent competition series YOSHIKI SUPERSTAR PROJECT X became the #1 ranked variety show on Hulu Japan, leading to the upcoming debut of hot new boy band "XY". Recently, YOSHIKI formed the rock supergroup The Last Rockstars, followed by the release of their first single and a sold-out world tour. In July 2023, X Japan released "Angel", the band's first single in eight years.

In addition to his music activities, he is also a fashion icon as the designer of his high-fashion kimono brand YOSHIKIMONO and the first Japanese male to appear on the cover of Vogue Japan. YOSHIKI was chosen to be the first living person to have a Hello Kitty doll named after him, called "yoshikitty". He is also the founder of Yoshiki Foundation America, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public benefit organization, and has long been committed to philanthropy. In 2021, Baccarat selected YOSHIKI to design a Harcourt glass in celebration of its 180th anniversary.

His Y by Yoshiki wine brand is continually sold-out across Japan, and the newly-released Y by Yoshiki x Champagne Pommery is sold in Japan and Germany, setting unprecedented sales records. In 2022, YOSHIKI formed a business partnership with Coca-Cola Japan to launch the energy drinks Real Gold X and Real Gold Y. In 2023, YOSHIKI announced his new high fashion brand MAISON YOSHIKI PARIS, which will debut during Paris Fashion Week.

In October 2023, YOSHIKI will perform Yoshiki Classical 10th Anniversary World Tour with Orchestra 2023 "REQUIEM", headlining shows at Tokyo Garden Theater (Tokyo), Royal Albert Hall (London), Dolby Theater (L.A.), and Carnegie Hall (New York). This tour will be the first time a Japanese artist has headlined all these historic venues.