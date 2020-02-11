Sarah Adina Smith Will Direct BIRDS OF PARADISE Ballet Film

Variety reports that Sarah Adina Smith will direct and adapt the screenplay for "Birds of Paradise," a new ballet drama from Amazon Studios.

The film surrounds two dancers at an elite Parisian ballet academy who connect in a time of stress and tragedy. They join the ranks of the DANCE ACADEMY in competing for a contract to join the company of the Opéra national de Paris, and find their bond and bodies tested in the race for the top spot.

Kristine Froseth and Diana Silvers star in the film.

"Sarah is a talented, visionary filmmaker who we're so happy is part of the Amazon family, and we can't wait to bring her next story to life with Birds of Paradise," said Julie Rapaport, film co-head at Amazon Studios. "We're also thrilled to be working with stars Diana Silvers and Kristine Froseth who are both on the path to becoming the next household names with their undeniable talents."

Smith added, "I wrote these roles specifically for Kristine Froseth and Diana Silvers, who I believe are going to take the world by storm. I'm honored to take this journey with them and so thrilled to be partnering with Amazon Studios once again in pursuit of bold, unapologetic filmmaking."

Read the original story on Variety.





