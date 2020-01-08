Sara and Erin Foster Will Produce HIGH AND LOW on Quibi

Deadline reports that Sara and Erin Foster will produce a new comedy travel show on shortform streamer Quibi. The series is called "High & Low."

The show sets out to discover what the best travel destinations have to offer, regardless of your budget.

In each episode, comedic duo and sisters, Erin & Sara Foster, flip a coin to see who goes high and who low.

"We are so excited to be part of such an incredibly talented group of people creating shows at Quibi. The platform is sourcing unique ideas and paying attention to how people want to create content, and we are thrilled to be part of THE FAMILY now," said Erin and Sara Foster.

The Fosters created "Barely Famous," a series on VH1.

