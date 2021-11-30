Samuel Michael Giudicissi to Star in THE FINAL TRIAL OF BILLY THE KID

Samuel Michael Giudicissi stars as the legendary outlaw Billy the Kid in the upcoming courtroom drama, "The Final Trial of Billy the Kid."

Written and directed by Michael Anthony Giudicissi, the film dramatically portrays a modern day trial to decide if New Mexico Sheriff Pat Garrett actually killed Bonney on the night of July 14, 1881 or whether Bonney escaped and lived on as either Brushy Bill Roberts of Hico, TX or John Miller of Prescott, AZ.

The film also starts Thomas Fears as "Brushy" Bill Roberts and Ryan Knudson as defense attorney Carvin Aldine.

The Final Trial of Billy the Kid hits all major streaming services in April of 2022.

More information is available at www.mankindpro.com