Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Samuel Michael Giudicissi to Star in THE FINAL TRIAL OF BILLY THE KID

pixeltracker

The Final Trial of Billy the Kid hits all major streaming services in April of 2022.

Nov. 30, 2021  

Samuel Michael Giudicissi to Star in THE FINAL TRIAL OF BILLY THE KID

Samuel Michael Giudicissi stars as the legendary outlaw Billy the Kid in the upcoming courtroom drama, "The Final Trial of Billy the Kid."

Written and directed by Michael Anthony Giudicissi, the film dramatically portrays a modern day trial to decide if New Mexico Sheriff Pat Garrett actually killed Bonney on the night of July 14, 1881 or whether Bonney escaped and lived on as either Brushy Bill Roberts of Hico, TX or John Miller of Prescott, AZ.

The film also starts Thomas Fears as "Brushy" Bill Roberts and Ryan Knudson as defense attorney Carvin Aldine.

The Final Trial of Billy the Kid hits all major streaming services in April of 2022.

More information is available at www.mankindpro.com


Related Articles View More TV Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Jonalyn Saxer Photo
Jonalyn Saxer
Nick Adams Photo
Nick Adams
Ryan Steele Photo
Ryan Steele

More Hot Stories For You

  • Bestselling Author Jen Sincero is Coming to The Music Hall Stage
  • The New London Barn Playhouse Announces 90th MainStage Summer Season
  • The Music Hall + Strawbery Banke Museum Present 17th Annual VINTAGE CHRISTMAS In Portsmouth
  • SCROOGE IN LOVE Announced at The Majestic Theatre