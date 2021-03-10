Samuel Goldwyn Films Set to Release MAKING MONSTERS

Samuel Goldwyn Films is set to debut the horror thriller MAKING MONSTERS to audiences this March. This title has made appearances across the United States, with stops at: Shriekfest, the Portland Horror Film Festival, the Hexploitation Film Festival (Winner, "Scariest Film") amongst several others. From co-directors Justin Harding ("Latched") and Rob Brunner, MAKING MONSTERS involves one night of terror. On this night, Youtube stars gather for a fun time, only to find themselves cast in a home-made film of torture! Samuel Goldwyn Films will debut MAKING MONSTERS this March 26th across the U.S.

The new trailer for MAKING MONSTERS has just been released. The short clip shows characters subjected to stalking and scares as character David (Jonathan Craig) looks for his latest video to go viral. Changing his appearance, David leaves Christian (Tim Loden) and Allison (Alana Elmer) in stitches. But, this night soon takes a deadly turn. Now, there is no escape with these dinner guests trapped inside one man's horrifying plot.

Making Monsters will be available on Digital platforms March 26th. This award winning feature will grab horror fans and draw them into one of this year's most terrifying indie releases!

Watch the official trailer for MAKING MONSTERS below!

The official synopsis: A social media prankster and his fiancee find their idyllic country weekend turn into the ultimate video prank, where the stakes are life and death.

Release Date: March 26th, 2021 (U.S., Digital, On-demand).

Directors: Rob Brunner & Justin Harding. Writer: Justin Harding.

Cast: Alana Elmer, Tim Loden, Jonathan Craig, Jarrett Siddall, KING Chiu.